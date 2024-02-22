Camila Cabello Spotted Filming a Project in the Dominican Republic While Teasing New Music

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the pop star posted an Instagram from a Santo Domingo dance studio

Camila Cabello/Instagram Camila Cabello on Instagram

Camila Cabello's new era is upon us.

Last week, the "Havana" singer, 26, posted a carousel of new photos on Instagram, showing off her new blonde locks alongside the caption, "bending over backwards for you </333."

Within hours, eagle-eyed fans pieced together that the Grammy-nominated pop star was posing in a dance studio in Santo Domingo, the capital city of the Dominican Republic, where she was spotted filming a new project.

Camila Cabello/Instagram Camila Cabello on Instagram

"The dance studio where Camila Cabello posted the latest photos on Instagram is the 'Royalty Dance Place' located in the Dominican Republic," one fan wrote on Twitter on Feb. 15.

🚨 The dance studio where Camila Cabello posted the latest photos on Instagram is the "Royalty Dance Place" located in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/DUzPVhUCPU — Camila Cabello Worldwide (@WWCamilaCabello) February 15, 2024

Four days later, another fan account posted that Cabello's entourage was on the Caribbean island as well.

"Camila's team (manager, stylist, makeup artis and, hairdresser) was with her in the Dominican Republic," the fan account tweeted. "The Vice President, Visual Creative of Interscope Records Marissa Ramirez was also with Camila there."

Camila's team (manager, stylist, makeup artis and, hairdresser) was with her in the Dominican Republic. The Vice President, Visual Creative of Interscope Records Marissa Ramirez was also with Camila there. pic.twitter.com/sRtlrfmVo5 — Camila Cabello Worldwide (@WWCamilaCabello) February 20, 2024

And on Feb. 20, yet another fan reshared a video showing that Cabello's mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, was on the trip — and enjoying a cocktail — too, writing: "Camila Cabello with her mom and team recently in the Dominican Republic."

Cabello recently wiped her Instagram, indicating her new album era is imminent as she showed off her new platinum 'do and began posting moody new photos, seemingly teasing new music.

The "Bam Bam" singer recently opened up about her next album — which has yet to be announced and her first since 2022's Familia — in a new interview with Puss Puss, saying, "I think it is part of a kind of reinvention."

Camila Cabello/Instagram Camila Cabello on Instagram

“It’s me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old who I really felt I was in love with this person," Cabello, who dated "Señorita" collaborator Shawn Mendes on and off for years before splitting last year, told the outlet. "Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one. There’s just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box. You can’t really say that it’s a sad song, you can’t really pin it down. It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it. I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that.”



