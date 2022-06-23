Camila Cabello shows off new strawberry blonde highlights with a Y2K prom updo

Lia Mappoura
·2 min read

Just the other day, Camila Cabello took us all by surprise, debuting a brand new honey blonde hair look in a stunn-ing Instagram selfie. And whilst it wasn't a dramatic Kim Kardashian Met Gala change, it most certainly was a transformation in its own right. After all, she did have dark brunette hair prior to bleaching.

Now, in a carousel of new IG pictures uploaded by hairstylist to the stars, Dimitris Giannetos, Camila gives us another glimpse at her new coloured look with a 'do that is providing us with all the noughties(ish) prom vibes – think 10 Things I Hate About You's Kat Stratford meets Pamela Anderson circa late 1990s.

As we can see from the snaps below, Dimitris has curled Camila's hair and then styled it in a high, loose Pam-core middle-parted bun. To frame the face and for a more textured rather than sleek look, the two have kept inch-thick pieces of hair out at the front. P.S. swipe through the carousel to see Cam 'Vogueing'.

It's quite a departure from the singer's signature wavy down 'do that we regularly see on our IG feeds.

Though having said that, the face-framing pieces of hair are also reminding us of her Met Gala beauty look we saw earlier this year:

So, seeing as we rarely see her hair styled up, perhaps this look is for a special event or red carpet?! Speculations and theories are all welcome but I guess only time will tell...

Anyways, regardless of whether Camila is wearing this look to a premiere dinner or for a night in to watch Love Island, it has to be acknowledged that light brown with a strawberry blonde highlight mix is defo her colour.

Follow Lia on Instagram.


