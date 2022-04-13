Camila Cabello looks fire in naked bath photo

Camila Cabello is celebrating the release of her album in the best way possible: with a bubble bath.

The 25-year-old singer took to social media to share a naked snap, wearing a heavy jewelled necklace and dangly earrings, as well as a towel on her head. " #FAMILIA is out now🌺" she wrote in the caption, in the photo that also shows her surrounded by tropical greenery and a plus velvet carpet.

Just a very casual bath, eh Camila?

Fans have flooded the comments with fire emojis and compliments for the singer, with one writing, "Beautiful 😍😍😍😍" and another adding, "STUNNING." A third said, "Are you trying to kill us with your beauty right now 😩🔥" and "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Hot"

Familia is Camila's third studio album and was released on 8 April, 2022. She recently opened up about how the album referenced her split from Shawn Mendes, telling Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like it was that way for both of us."

Lyrics to the song 'La Beuna Vida' in particular seem to reference their relationship, including, "You should be here, should be with me tonight, instead, you're working, you’re working all the time, why am I home alone with your glass of wine?"

Photo credit: Telemundo - Getty Images

"I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you, and this is what I’m going through. I don’t feel like yours, you don’t feel like mine, and my 20s are gonna pass me by."

You Might Also Like