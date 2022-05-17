Camila Cabello joins 'The Voice'; 'Quantum Leap' returns to NBC's lineup this fall

Gary Levin, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A remake of "Quantum Leap" and singing competition "The Voice" are returning to NBC's fall schedule, one of them after a nearly 30-year absence.

And just one other new series is joining NBC's fall schedule, announced Monday ahead a presentation to advertisers by parent Comcast.

"Quantum" stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong, a scientist (still) trapped in a time warp after a government experiment. Scott Bakula played the similar lead role of Samuel Beckett in the original hit 1989-93 NBC series. The new version will get the plum post-"Voice" spot Monday, 10 EDT/PDT.

Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong in NBC's revival of "Quantum Leap."

"Voice," which aired only one edition this season for the first time since its 2011 premiere, will add a new coach, singer Camila Cabello, joining Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Kelly Clarkson, a "Voice" regular who has her own daytime talk show, will sit out at least the fall season. (This spring's replacement, the Eurovision-inspired "American Song Contest," was a failure.)

Status report: Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’? Our 2022 status report

Last fall's sci-fi hit "La Brea" returns for a second season on Tuesdays, along with the final season of hospital drama "New Amsterdam." Wednesday and Thursday lineups remain intact, with six shows produced by Dick Wolf: "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." on Wednesdays, and the revived "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" on Thursdays.

In November, "Lopez vs. Lopez," a "working-class family comedy" starring comedian George Lopez, will premiere on Fridays, joined by Dwayne Johnson's returning "Young Rock."

Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone and John Larroquette reprising his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding in a revival of NBC's 1984-92 comedy "Night Court."

For midseason, NBC is remaking yet another 1980s series, comedy "Night Court," with Melissa Rauch ("The Big Bang Theory") and original cast member John Larroquette, who will return to his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding from the 1984-92 series.

Also back later in the 2022-23 season: "The Blacklist," "American Auto" and "Grand Crew." But "This Is Us" ends its six-season run this month, and "The Endgame," "Kenan," "Mr. Mayor" and "Ordinary Joe" were canceled after brief stays.

Fox renews '9-1-1,' 'The Resident'

Fox, also presenting its new shows to advertisers Monday, has renewed its rescue drama "9-1-1" and medical series "The Resident."

The network is adding three new scripted dramas: "Monarch," a soap set in the world of country music, starring Susan Sarandon (delayed from this season); "Accused," an anthology series from producers of "24" and "House" in which viewers deduce a new courtroom defendant's crime through flashbacks; and "Alert," a drama set in the Los Angeles Police Department's missing-persons unit. Two new animated series are on tap: "Grimsburg," starring Jon Hamm, and "Krapopolis," from Dan Harmon ("Rick and Morty"). Competition series "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" will join the lineup, and the returning "Next Level Chef" will follow Fox's Super Bowl coverage in February.

Among on-the-fence series, "Call Me Kat" and "Welcome to Flatch" will return; "Pivoting" and "Our Kind of People" won't.

NBC's fall schedule (all times EDT/PDT; new shows in bold; new time slots in italics)

Monday: 8, "The Voice"; 9, "Quantum Leap"

Tuesday: 8, "The Voice"; 9, "La Brea"; 10, New Amsterdam"

Wednesday:" 8, "Chicago Med"; 9, "Chicago Fire"; 10, "Chicago P.D."

Thursday: 8, "Law & Order"; 9, "Law & Order: SVU"; 10, "Law & Order: Organized Crime"

Friday: 8, "Capital One College Bowl" (November: 8, "Lopez vs. Lopez"; 8:30, "Young Rock); 9, "Dateline NBC"

Saturday: 8, Drama repeats; 9, "Dateline Weekend Mystery"; 10, "SNL Vintage"

Sunday: 7, Football Night in America; 8:20, Sunday Night Football

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBC fall 2022 schedule: ‘The Voice,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Quantum Leap’

