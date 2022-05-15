Camila Cabello to Join ‘The Voice’ as a Coach

Harper Lambert
·1 min read

Camila Cabello will be joining the “The Voice” as a coach alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend for Season 22, the singer announced via TikTok.

On Sunday, the “Cinderella” star dueted a TikTok Shelton had originally posted two days ago with the caption “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall.” Legend and Stefani also dueted the video, in which all three sing a line from the Mika song “Grace Kelly” before Cabello eventually joined in.

“See you this fall #TheVoice,” read her caption.

@camilacabello

#duet with @gwenstefani See you this fall #TheVoice

♬ original sound – Blake Shelton

“The Voice”s official Instagram reposted the TikTok, as did Stefani, who left the show in 2020 but is also returning for the upcoming season.

“We can’t wait!!!” wrote @nbcthevoice on Cabello’s Instagram post.

Season 22 of the NBC singing competition series is set to return this fall. Cabello had served as an advisor to Legend’s team during the previous season, which wrapped in December 2021. Along with Legend and Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande served as coaches on the previous season. Clarkson’s act Girl Named Tom was crowned the Season 21 winner.

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. “I don’t mind starting the playoffs on the road,” Blues forward David Perron said. “I think a lot of times you have just nerves sitting at home and when you start on the road, you’re at the hotel kind of sitting with the guys.” The Blues