Camila Cabello to Join ‘The Voice’ as a Coach

Camila Cabello will be joining the “The Voice” as a coach alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend for Season 22, the singer announced via TikTok.

On Sunday, the “Cinderella” star dueted a TikTok Shelton had originally posted two days ago with the caption “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall.” Legend and Stefani also dueted the video, in which all three sing a line from the Mika song “Grace Kelly” before Cabello eventually joined in.

“See you this fall #TheVoice,” read her caption.

“The Voice”s official Instagram reposted the TikTok, as did Stefani, who left the show in 2020 but is also returning for the upcoming season.

“We can’t wait!!!” wrote @nbcthevoice on Cabello’s Instagram post.

Season 22 of the NBC singing competition series is set to return this fall. Cabello had served as an advisor to Legend’s team during the previous season, which wrapped in December 2021. Along with Legend and Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande served as coaches on the previous season. Clarkson’s act Girl Named Tom was crowned the Season 21 winner.