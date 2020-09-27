Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel Are All Smiles on Cinderella Set: 'I Love This Film So Much'

Kay Cannon/Instagram

Camila Cabello is filming Cinderella!

On Sunday, director Kay Cannon shared a photo with the singer, 23, and Idina Menzel, 49, while shooting for Sony Pictures’ upcoming reimagining of the Disney classic. "Revelling the time I have left shooting w/ Cinders, [Camila Cabello] & her NOT evil stepmother, [Idina Menzel] (there are no villains in this movie ❤️)," Cannon wrote.

Cabello then shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, "I love this film so much."

PEOPLE confirmed in April 2019 that the "Señorita" singer would star as the titular princess in the film, which is written and produced by James Corden. The Hollywood Reporter said Cabello will also be involved with the film’s music.

In October 2019, it was announced that Billy Porter would also join Cabello and Menzel in the movie, starring the iconic Fairy Godmother.

Though plot details haven’t been released, the story is reportedly a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale in which an orphaned girl turns into a princess. Cabello’s Cuban and Mexican roots will likely play a part in the modern aspect of the story.

In April, Sony announced a release date for the movie, saying it will open in the U.S. on Feb. 5, 2021.

Cinderalla joins a slew of Sony releases that have confirmed release dates including the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, opening April 2022, Hotel Transylvania 4 with a scheduled release of December 2021 and Tom Holland’s Uncharted, set for October 2021.