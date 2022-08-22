Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer Join Forces for New ‘Frozen Planet II’ Tune

Jazz Tangcay
·2 min read

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer have joined forces to write a new song for “Frozen Planet II.” The new track will be featured in the debut extended trailer for the highly-anticipated David Attenborough-narrated series.

A sequel to the 2011 series, “Frozen Planet II” is a six-episode journey through Earth’s icy regions including the North and South poles, produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit. The collaboration on “Take Me Back Home” marks the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history show.

BBC Radio 1 will globally debut “Take Me Back Home” on the Greg James Show on Aug. 26 with a little help from Cabello and Zimmer themselves ahead of the “Frozen Planet II” first-look trailer’s debut at 12:00 p.m. UK BST that same day on BBC Earth and BBC Studios Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts. It will also launch on Cabello’s social media accounts, to her millions of followers.

Cabello says, “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer.” She continues, “Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming.”

In putting together the orchestration, Zimmer also worked with long-term collaborators — arranger Anže Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music. He says, “It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice.”

The show’s executive producer Mark Brownlow calls the show “a celebration of wondrous wildlife overcoming the challenges of life in the extremes. Yet today it faces the even greater challenge of climate change. Hans and Camila’s profoundly moving original song captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance.”

The song soundtracks an extended trailer that features additional scenes of wolves hunting huge bison across vast snowy plains, killer whales using cunning techniques to stalk their prey and the rarely seen Siberian tigers padding through the crisp white snow.

