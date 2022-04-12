Camila Cabello on Becoming More 'Playful' with Beauty — and Wearing More Lipstick After Shawn Mendes Split

Camila Cabello is single and ready to mingle — with lots of lipsticks and glosses!

"My relationship with [makeup] has changed so much," the Grammy-nominated singer revealed in a "Vogue Beauty Shares" video on Monday. "I think having more confidence and being playful with it and using it as another way of creative and artistic expression changed my relationship with makeup."

And a recent change in her relationship status has also also shifted how she thinks about how she presents herself to the world, starting with her pout.

"Now that I'm single, I wear a lot more lipstick," revealed the L'Oréal Global Ambassador. "So now that I'm not kissing anybody, it's gloss time baby!"

The former Fifth Harmony singer, 25, and fellow musician Shawn Mendes, 23, confirmed on Nov. 17 they had "decided to end [their] romantic relationship" after two years of dating. But, they added in a joint statement shared on their Instagram Story, "our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

In Monday's video, Cabello also got real about how struggles with acne when she was younger impacted her during her early years in the spotlight.

"I had a bout of bad acne and remember always being so anxious when people would be so close to me and taking pictures. I didn't want people to see," she shared.

Since then she's prioritized her skincare routine, which includes an egg white face mask that she affectionately calls a "Cuban mom beauty trick."

The "Bam Bam" singer also opened up to Vogue about her wellness routine.

"I think it was during the year of the pandemic where I started doing all kinds of healing," including therapy and mindful practices. "I had more room to be like 'What makes me happy? What feels fun? What is gonna bring me joy today?' For me, within the first 20 minutes of my day, if I put on something that makes me feel cute … that's like instant serotonin."

Cabello has often used her platform to advocate for self-confidence. Last July, she posted a TikTok showing gratitude for her body after run, quipping that "being at war with your body is so last season" and captioning the video "I luv my body."