Camfil Supports New Chief Airgonomics Officer Initiative: Indoor Air Quality in the Workplace Now has a Voice

Camfil USA Air Filters
·5 min read

Who is Responsible for Indoor Air at the Workplace? Camfil supports this new initiative to shape quality air in work environments.

Riverdale, NJ, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chief Airgonomics Officer initiative (CAO) calls on organizations across the globe to take 100% accountability for the indoor air people breathe. The brand-new initiative prompts organizations to act by appointing Chief Airgonomics Officers (CAOs) who will be The Voice of Clean Air at their workspace. Inspired by the study of ergonomics, the newly coined term Airgonomics refers to the burgeoning discipline that seeks to maximize the benefits of healthy air for the protection of people, processes, and the planet.

​​In light of the recent adoption by the UN General Assembly of a resolution declaring “access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment a universal human right” on July 28, 2022, the CAO initiative seeks to put into practice those actions that need to be taken to ensure that workplaces everywhere ensure access to clean, healthy and sustainable environments through the improvement of indoor air quality (IAQ).

On July 28, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring “access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment a universal human right.” In parallel, the 2021 publication of the updated World Health Organization (WHO) Global Air Quality Guidelines concluded that “…the burden of disease attributable to air pollution is now estimated to be on a par with other major global health risks such as unhealthy diet and tobacco smoking, and air pollution is now recognized as the single biggest environmental threat to human health.”

The CAO initiative shares the vision of realizing universal access to clean, healthy, and sustainable environments and is taking its first steps to bring this to life by first tackling indoor air quality (IAQ) at workplaces. The initiative has a long-term vision of forging a global movement to ensure access to clean indoor air everywhere.

Nearly every facet of operating a company has a person in charge – from the HR director who drives the talent strategy to the CEO who provides the overall direction of business operations. Yet, despite the direct impact of air on people’s health, well-being and productivity, IAQ continues to be treated as an afterthought.

A 2022 survey carried out by Camfil, initiator of the CAO initiative and leading manufacturer of clean air technologies, confirms this showing that 6 in 10 either do not know who is in charge of IAQ at their workplace or their organization does not have anyone accountable over this invisible issue. Camfil is leading the way having appointed the world’s first global CAO to ensure all Camfil locations worldwide have clean indoor air.

With Chief Airgonomics Officers, we will create healthier and happier workplaces by ensuring accountability is taken by qualified individuals with the authority to make real change happen. That’s why I am thrilled that Camfil has its own CAO to ensure that clean indoor air gets the attention it deserves everywhere we operate and also to demonstrate leadership when it comes to creating healthy work environments.

I strongly encourage every organization to pay attention to the indoor air quality in their premises. By participating in the CAO initiative, your organization can ensure that the quality of your indoor air is never overlooked again – for the health and wellbeing of your people.” Mark Simmons, CEO of Camfil.

With heightened sensitivities around air since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside the continuous degradation of air quality caused by pollution, there has never been a more urgent time to address IAQ. By appointing a CAO at the workplace, a concrete solution to tackle an invisible problem, employees will rest assured that their health and wellbeing are being prioritized and know who exactly they can talk to when questions or concerns on indoor air arise. A CAO’s mandate goes even further as they will be responsible for improving IAQ in the most sustainable way.

To ensure that CEOs, HR, facilities, and operations managers know more about indoor air quality and measures on how to improve it, information and support in different forms in this initiative will be provided. A comprehensive training program will be provided so that CAOs are qualified to take action. This comprehensive CAO Training Program will be comprised of three certification levels and targeted specifically at individuals seeking to become their organization’s certified CAO.

To find out more about indoor air quality and start your clean indoor air journey, visit the Chief Airgonomics Officer website.

About Camfil – initiator of Chief Airgonomics Officer initiative: As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions headquartered in Sweden, Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and indoor air quality control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. Follow Camfil USA on Twitter at @CamfilUSA, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube. To learn more about the Chief Airgonomics Officer initiative, contact us here.

ABOUT CAMFIL

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35 countries, and 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

Source: https://www.camfil.com/en-us/about-us/press-and-events#/pressreleases/introducing-the-chief-airgonomics-officer-initiative-who-is-responsible-for-indoor-air-at-the-workplace-3202471



