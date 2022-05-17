Camfil is Committed to Air Quality for a Better Future. New Web Resource Now Available.

Mark Simmons, President and CEO of Camfil explains, "Since more than half a century - sustainability is not just something we do, it is who we are."

Riverdale, NJ, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past nearly 60 years, the mission has been to deliver solutions for indoor air quality to protect people, processes and the environment. The COVID-19 pandemic ongoing in 2021, highlighted the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) especially in protecting people. The year also highlighted the relationship between humans and nature, with city streets quieter and cities more visible of nature.



Report: A SUSTAINABLE COMMITMENT: AIR QUALITY FOR A BETTER FUTURE

Camfil sustainability resource covers the following topics. Learn more here:



Sustainability at Camfil

The Importance of Indoor Air Quality

Customer Sustainability Case Study at Music City Center

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

United Nations Global Compact

>> Download here: 2021 Camfil Sustainability Report

Related resources:

Biden Administration Launches National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, Providing EPA-Backed Air Filtration Guidance for COVID Prevention in Schools and Public Buildings

MUSIC CITY CENTER: Hi-Flo ES MERV 13A Air Filters Improved Indoor Air Quality and Lowered Filter-Related Costs 34% and Labor Hours 80%



Media Contact: Lynne Laake



Camfil USA Air Filters https://www.camfil.com/en-us/

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow Camfil LinkedIn Page

B: https://cleanair.camfil.us/locations/

Newsroom: hvacairfiilters.submitmypressrelease.com

Via KISS PR Distribution - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com







