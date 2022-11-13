Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Ewan Somerville
·5 min read
Cameroon coach Rigobert Song - Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AP
Cameroon coach Rigobert Song - Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AP

Drawn into a challenging group, fans would be loath to suggest that Cameroon might resort to underhanded efforts to progress to the knockout stages. In October, Cameroon's Football Federation reacted with outrage to a suggestion made in the French press that they are planning to use witchcraft to improve their chances at the World Cup.

Radio France International claimed that a number of Cameroon players had visited a spiritualist, Nji Ousseni in an article which prompted the nation's governing body, FECAFOOT, which is led by Samuel Eto'o, to demand an apology.

FECAFOOT has also been embroiled in legal wrangling with their former kit supplier, Le Coq Sportif, since July, when the federation ended their former agreement in favour of new technical partner One All Sports. The French brand took their fight to the Commercial Court of Paris, and on November 3, the court ruled in favour of the initial agreement, which was contracted until December 2023.

Despite this, Cameroon will go ahead with their new partner, a company who have previously worked with the Jaguar Racing Formula E team, who Eto'o has claimed offered more favourable terms than Le Coq Sportif.

In Qatar Cameroon will be led through matches against Serbia, Switzerland, and Brazil by manager, Rigobert Song. Song holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever sent off in a World Cup, having been red-carded aged 17 against Brazil back in 1994. The former Liverpool and West Ham United player, who had a life-threatening stroke six years ago, has legendary status in his country as the nation's record-capped player.

Having hung up his boots after playing in four World Cups, Song will be hoping to take the Indomitable Lions a stage further than he did at Afcon 2021, when the team lost in the semi-final.

Cameroon won a two-legged playoff against Algeria in March to qualify for the tournament in Qatar, but their form going into the competition is rocky, having lost their last two friendlies, to Uzbekistan and South Korea.

Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad

Cameroon announced their World Cup squad on November 10, leaving out long-serving centre-back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui as coach Rigobert Song named his 26-man selection. The coach also included two home-based players – Souaibou Marou and Jerome Ngom – who had won their first caps just hours before in a friendly against Jamaica.

The team will be captained by Vincent Aboubakar, who competed as a teenager at the 2010 World Cup and again in Brazil in 2014 when Cameroon last appeared at the finals.

It will also be a third World Cup for defender Nicolas Nkoulou, 32, and Bayern Munich attacker Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting, who is 33-years-old.

Nkoulou made a comeback to the team in September after a five-year absence, having retired from the side after they won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ngadeu was also a member of that team but had remained a regular for Cameroon since. He was omitted for the last round of friendly matches two months ago and left out again for the trip to Qatar.

Song gave no explanation for the axing of the 31-year-old Belgian-based centre back at a hastily arranged news conference on Wednesday, where reporters were given short notice of the intention to name the squad.

Song also included teenage goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu, who is on the books of Marseille but yet to play a senior match. He is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Rennes).

Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon).

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi has scored 12 goals in 50 caps for his country and boasts 18 months at Villarreal in Spain's La Liga before that.

Other names to watch out for include captain Vincent Aboubakar, who has 88 caps and plays for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, a forward for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana will be hard to get past too.

What are Cameroon's fixtures?

What is Cameroon's World Cup record?

Cameroon first appeared at the World Cup in 1982 and since then have competed in six editions, failing to leave the group phase in all but one of those.

Their best result came in 1990 when they reached the quarter-finals in Italy, making them the first African country to do so. They failed to qualify in 2018.

This time around, after emerging top of a second-round group which included Ivory Coast, Cameroon beat 2019 Afcon winners Algeria in a two-legged tie.

But defeats to South Korea and Cameroon in latest friendlies won't inspire confidence.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

Latest odds

Cameroon are currently a best price of 400/1 to win the World Cup.

The leading contenders...

  • Brazil 4/1

  • Argentina 11/2

  • France 6/1

  • England 8/1

  • Spain 17/2

  • Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 13

