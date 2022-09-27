Cameroon coach Rigobert Song - Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AP

We look to our football team manager to always lead by example – unless you are Cameroon it seems.

That's because the squad's manager Rigobert Song holds the unlikely record for the youngest player ever to be sent off in a World Cup, being red carded against Brazil back in 1994, and again four years later.

The former Liverpool and West Ham United player, who had a life-threatening stroke six years ago, nonetheless has legendary status in his country, holding the most caps in the nation's history.

Having hung up his boots after playing in four World Cups, Song will be hoping to reverse the team's fortunes after they crashed out of the Afcon 2021 in the semi-final.

Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from November 21-December 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi has scored 12 goals in 50 caps for his country and boasts 18 months at Villarreal in Spain's La Liga before that.

Other names to watch out for include captain Vincent Aboubakar, who has 88 caps and plays for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, a forward for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana will be hard to get past too.

What are Cameroon's fixtures?

Cameroon are in Group G with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.

Nov 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon, Al Janoub Stadium, 10am (GMT).

Nov 28: Cameroon vs Serbia, Al Janoub Stadium, 10am.

Nov 2: Cameroon vs Brazil, Lusail Iconic Stadium, 7pm.

The knock-out phase will begin with the Round of 16 from December 3-6.

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is Cameroon's World Cup record?

Cameroon first appeared at the World Cup in 1982 and since then have competed in six editions, failing to leave the group phase in all but one of those.

Their best result came in 1990 when they reached the quarter-finals in Italy, making them the first African country to do so. They failed to qualify in 2018.

This time around, after emerging top of a second-round group which included Ivory Coast, Cameroon beat 2019 Afcon winners Algeria in a two-legged tie.

But defeats to South Korea and Cameroon in latest friendlies won't inspire confidence.

Latest odds

Cameroon are currently 500/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 5/1

France 13/2

England 38/5

Argentina 39/5

Spain 9/1

Odds correct as of September 27.