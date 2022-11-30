Cameroon World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Shutterstock/Rolex de la Pena

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score one goal and set up another as the Indomitable Lions rescued a vital point in a 3-3 draw with Serbia that ended a run of eight successive World Cup losses.

The roller-coaster Group G fixture leaves both teams on a single point from their two games, still in contention for a last 16 place, although Cameroon must face Brazil in their final match on Friday, while Serbia take on Switzerland.

Cameroon were without first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana, who asked to leave the squad according to coach Rigobert Song, amid reports the pair had a falling out over tactics.

"He is an important player but we are in a difficult tournament," Song said. "I know what I have to do, and that is to ensure that the team takes precedence over any individuals.

"Andre wanted to step out (of the squad) and we accepted that position. In a squad, discipline is important."

Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad

Cameroon announced their World Cup squad on November 10, leaving out long-serving centre-back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui as coach Rigobert Song named his 26-man selection.

The coach also included two home-based players – Souaibou Marou and Jerome Ngom – who had won their first caps just hours before in a friendly against Jamaica.

The team will be captained by Vincent Aboubakar, who competed as a teenager at the 2010 World Cup and again in Brazil in 2014 when Cameroon last appeared at the finals.

It will also be a third World Cup for defender Nicolas Nkoulou, 32, and Bayern Munich attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Nkoulou made a comeback to the team in September after a five-year absence, having retired from the side after they won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Rennes).

Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon).

Who is their best player?

Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi is one of the best performing players in the squad, and has scored 12 goals in 50 caps for his country and has a decent goalscoring record in France and previously in La Liga with Villarreal.

Other names to watch out for include captain Aboubakar, who has 88 caps and plays for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr, Bayern Munich forward Choupo-Moting and Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

What are Cameroon's results and fixtures?

Group G

November 24: Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

November 28: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil

What is Cameroon's World Cup record?

Cameroon first appeared at the World Cup in 1982 and since then have competed in six editions, failing to leave the group phase in all but one of those.

Their best result came in 1990 when they reached the quarter-finals in Italy, making them the first African country to do so. They failed to qualify in 2018.

This time around, after emerging top of a second-round group which included Ivory Coast, Cameroon beat 2019 Afcon winners Algeria in a two-legged tie.

But defeats to South Korea and Uzbekistan in recent friendlies won't inspire confidence.

Latest odds

Cameroon are currently a best price of 2000/1 to win the World Cup.