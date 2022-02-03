Cameroon vs Egypt live stream: How can I watch AFCON semi-final live on TV in UK today?

The second of the semi-finals in the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is perhaps the most heavyweight clash yet.

Hosts Cameroon who, while not always convincing, are riding the crest of a wave and will take some beating on home soil.

Egypt, meanwhile, have improved throughout the tournament and boast arguably the best player in the world in Mohamed Salah, a man seemingly made for the biggest moments.

At Olembe Stadium in capital city Yaounde, it promises to be a cracker.

Where to watch Cameroon vs Egypt

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC Three, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game will be broadcast on the Sky Go App. Both the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will also provide live streams.

