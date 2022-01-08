Cameroon vs Burkina Faso: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations begins on Sunday with a match between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso in Yaounde.

As five-time winners and a regular on the world stage, Toni Conceicao’s side are expected to put together a run deep into the tournament.

Although, they do not have the star-studded team that has donned the green, yellow and red of previous years and this opening game of the tournament could prove a tough clash.

Burkina Faso, runners-up in 2013, may have never reached a World Cup but are a decent force at continental level, winning their qualification group and entering the tournament on an eight-game unbeaten run.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso is scheduled for a 4pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Olembe Stadium in Yaounde will host the match.

Where to watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Live stream: Sky Sports will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso team news

Cameroon are set to give goalkeeper Andre Onana a start in goal just as he finishes his nine-month ban for doping.

Conceicao will make a call between Jerome Onguene and Harold Moukoudi in central defence with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hoping for a spot in attack, which will likely be taken by Vincent Aboubakar.

Frontman Lassina Traore misses the tournament for Burkina Faso due to injury, with Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore set to spearhead their attack.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso prediction

As the top two seeds in the group, this is the premier Group A match-up and Burkina Faso have enough about them to trouble the hosts.

Expect a nervy opening as often occurs in tournament football but Cameroon are the favourites to take the win.

Cameroon to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Despite their poor historic record, Burkina Faso are unbeaten in their last four meetings including a victory in 2018.

Cameroon wins: 4

Draws: 4

Burkina Faso wins: 1