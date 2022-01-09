Cameroon vs Burkina Faso LIVE! AFCON 2022 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso - LIVE!

The delayed Africa Cup of Nations finally begins today as the hosts kick off Group A in the opening fixture at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

AFCON’s latest edition has twice been moved due to climate and Covid-19 reasons, but goes ahead this month after initial fears over clubs not releasing their players as a result of the pandemic.

Organisers confirmed this week that teams will have to fulfil matches in the event of a coronavirus outbreak provided they have 11 players fit and available.

Much will be expected of five-time winners Cameroon on home soil, with Toni Conceicao’s team boasting the likes of Vincent Aboubakar, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

However, the Indomitable Lions could find things tough against Burkina Faso, with the 2013 runners-up entering the tournament on the back an eight-game unbeaten run.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso latest news

Kick-off time: 4pm GMT, Olembe Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Cameroon team news: Onana starts

Burkina Faso team news: Villa’s Traore leads side

Prediction: Cameroon 1-0 Burkina Faso

15:49 , Matt Verri

Just over ten minutes to go until the tournament finally gets underway!

Host changes, month changes, year changes... that’s all behind us and we can at last get to the football.

Qualification...

15:43 , Matt Verri

Cameroon participated in qualifying for the tournament, but as hosts their place was guaranteed regardless.

They still topped their group, which consisted of Cape Verde, Rwanda and Mozambique.

Burkina Faso had more pressure on them without that security of a guaranteed spot, but they went unbeaten to top a group with Malawi, Uganda and South Sudan in.

How it all works...

15:28 , Matt Verri

Just so you know exactly what to expect between now and the final on February 6.

There are six groups with four teams in each. The top two in each group will go through to the last 16, along with the four best third-placed teams - that means only eight teams will be knocked out in the group stage.

Should two teams finish level on points, it will be the head-to-head result that is first used as a tie-breaker, before it eventually gets to goal difference.

Here’s the full schedule that you’ll need for the weeks ahead!

Hosts certainly look up for it...

15:22 , Matt Verri

Opening ceremony to launch the tournament...

15:14 , Matt Verri

AFCON not without issues but deserves respect

15:09 , Matt Verri

“It is no surprise then, that this month’s Cup of Nations is all set to begin under unfair scrutiny, burdened with having to justify its rightful priority over the arrogance of the European club game, after a build-up too much obsessed with what it will take away: namely, key players from wealthy teams during an intense part of the domestic season.”

Read Malik Ouzia’s piece on AFCON and the need to respect the tournament right here.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Burkina Faso line-up

14:58 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Koffi, Kabore, Dayo, Yago, Malo, Guira, Toure, Bertrand Traore, Sangare, Bayala, Tapsoba

Subs: Sawadogo, Ouattara, Traore, Nikiema, Konate, Nikiema, Sanogo, Ouedraogo, Bande, Ouedraogo, Botue

Cameroon line-up

14:57 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Onana, Ngadeu, Onguene, Tolo, Zambo, Moumi, Oum, Kunde, Fai, Aboubakar, Toko

Subs: Moukoudi, Oyongo, N’Jie, Bahoken, Bassogog, Choupo-Moting, Epassy, Ganago, Castelletto, Omossola, Lea Siliki, Neyou.

Inside the dressing rooms...

14:52 , Matt Verri

Traore unhappy with testing

14:47 , Matt Verri

Aston Villa’s Traore has hit out at CAF in the build-up to the match, furious with the testing procedures that saw Burkina Faso lose several players for this afternoon’s match.

“I believe this is a scandal,” Traore told ESPN.

“We cannot be told on the eve of the match that we have COVID-19 cases among the players when some of them are our best players.

“This is unacceptable. Why did they not conduct PCR tests instead? They should have told us this beforehand.

“The officials and the authorities really need to rethink this organisation so that we can be sure that players won’t be told 24 hours beforehand that they can’t play.

“We want to know why there were two health teams that came to our hotel to carry out tests, why were the tests changed, why was it not a PCR test anymore?”

Prediction

14:42 , Matt Verri

As the top two seeds in the group, this is the premier Group A match-up and Burkina Faso have enough about them to trouble the hosts.

Expect a nervy opening as often occurs in tournament football but Cameroon are the favourites to take the win.

Cameroon to win, 1-0.

Burkina Faso team news

14:35 , Matt Verri

Frontman Lassina Traore misses the tournament for Burkina Faso due to injury, with Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore set to spearhead their attack.

Head coach Kamou Malo and players Edmond Tapsoba, Oula Abass Traore, Soumaila Ouattara, Saidou Simpore and Aboubacar Dango all tested positive for Covid yesterday, and so will miss out.

(Getty Images)

Cameroon team news

14:30 , Matt Verri

Cameroon are set to give goalkeeper Andre Onana a start in goal just as he finishes his nine-month ban for doping.

Conceicao will make a call between Jerome Onguene and Harold Moukoudi in central defence with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hoping for a spot in attack, which will likely be taken by Vincent Aboubakar.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

14:19 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Live stream: Sky Sports will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Sky Sports will be showing all 52 games of the tournament live. The BBC will be showing 10 of those too, including two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final.

Good afternoon!

14:11 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations - Cameroon vs Burkina Faso.

The tournament has been delayed and moved, and things have not been made any easier by Covid... but it looks like we will finally get up and running!

Hosts Cameroon will be hoping to get off to a quick start, but Burkina Faso will be looking to spoil the party.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news, ahead of kick-off which comes at 4pm GMT.