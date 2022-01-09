Cameroon vs Burkina Faso LIVE! AFCON 2022 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Matt Verri
·6 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso - LIVE!

The delayed Africa Cup of Nations finally begins today as the hosts kick off Group A in the opening fixture at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

AFCON’s latest edition has twice been moved due to climate and Covid-19 reasons, but goes ahead this month after initial fears over clubs not releasing their players as a result of the pandemic.

Organisers confirmed this week that teams will have to fulfil matches in the event of a coronavirus outbreak provided they have 11 players fit and available.

Much will be expected of five-time winners Cameroon on home soil, with Toni Conceicao’s team boasting the likes of Vincent Aboubakar, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

However, the Indomitable Lions could find things tough against Burkina Faso, with the 2013 runners-up entering the tournament on the back an eight-game unbeaten run.

Follow Cameroon vs Burkina Faso LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso latest news

  • Kick-off time: 4pm GMT, Olembe Stadium

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Cameroon team news: Onana starts

  • Burkina Faso team news: Villa’s Traore leads side

  • Prediction: Cameroon 1-0 Burkina Faso

15:49 , Matt Verri

Just over ten minutes to go until the tournament finally gets underway!

Host changes, month changes, year changes... that’s all behind us and we can at last get to the football.

Qualification...

15:43 , Matt Verri

Cameroon participated in qualifying for the tournament, but as hosts their place was guaranteed regardless.

They still topped their group, which consisted of Cape Verde, Rwanda and Mozambique.

Burkina Faso had more pressure on them without that security of a guaranteed spot, but they went unbeaten to top a group with Malawi, Uganda and South Sudan in.

How it all works...

15:28 , Matt Verri

Just so you know exactly what to expect between now and the final on February 6.

There are six groups with four teams in each. The top two in each group will go through to the last 16, along with the four best third-placed teams - that means only eight teams will be knocked out in the group stage.

Should two teams finish level on points, it will be the head-to-head result that is first used as a tie-breaker, before it eventually gets to goal difference.

Here’s the full schedule that you’ll need for the weeks ahead!

Hosts certainly look up for it...

15:22 , Matt Verri

Opening ceremony to launch the tournament...

15:14 , Matt Verri

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

AFCON not without issues but deserves respect

15:09 , Matt Verri

“It is no surprise then, that this month’s Cup of Nations is all set to begin under unfair scrutiny, burdened with having to justify its rightful priority over the arrogance of the European club game, after a build-up too much obsessed with what it will take away: namely, key players from wealthy teams during an intense part of the domestic season.”

Read Malik Ouzia’s piece on AFCON and the need to respect the tournament right here.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Burkina Faso line-up

14:58 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Koffi, Kabore, Dayo, Yago, Malo, Guira, Toure, Bertrand Traore, Sangare, Bayala, Tapsoba

Subs: Sawadogo, Ouattara, Traore, Nikiema, Konate, Nikiema, Sanogo, Ouedraogo, Bande, Ouedraogo, Botue

Cameroon line-up

14:57 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Onana, Ngadeu, Onguene, Tolo, Zambo, Moumi, Oum, Kunde, Fai, Aboubakar, Toko

Subs: Moukoudi, Oyongo, N’Jie, Bahoken, Bassogog, Choupo-Moting, Epassy, Ganago, Castelletto, Omossola, Lea Siliki, Neyou.

Inside the dressing rooms...

14:52 , Matt Verri

Traore unhappy with testing

14:47 , Matt Verri

Aston Villa’s Traore has hit out at CAF in the build-up to the match, furious with the testing procedures that saw Burkina Faso lose several players for this afternoon’s match.

“I believe this is a scandal,” Traore told ESPN.

“We cannot be told on the eve of the match that we have COVID-19 cases among the players when some of them are our best players.

“This is unacceptable. Why did they not conduct PCR tests instead? They should have told us this beforehand.

“The officials and the authorities really need to rethink this organisation so that we can be sure that players won’t be told 24 hours beforehand that they can’t play.

“We want to know why there were two health teams that came to our hotel to carry out tests, why were the tests changed, why was it not a PCR test anymore?”

Prediction

14:42 , Matt Verri

As the top two seeds in the group, this is the premier Group A match-up and Burkina Faso have enough about them to trouble the hosts.

Expect a nervy opening as often occurs in tournament football but Cameroon are the favourites to take the win.

Cameroon to win, 1-0.

Burkina Faso team news

14:35 , Matt Verri

Frontman Lassina Traore misses the tournament for Burkina Faso due to injury, with Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore set to spearhead their attack.

Head coach Kamou Malo and players Edmond Tapsoba, Oula Abass Traore, Soumaila Ouattara, Saidou Simpore and Aboubacar Dango all tested positive for Covid yesterday, and so will miss out.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Cameroon team news

14:30 , Matt Verri

Cameroon are set to give goalkeeper Andre Onana a start in goal just as he finishes his nine-month ban for doping.

Conceicao will make a call between Jerome Onguene and Harold Moukoudi in central defence with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hoping for a spot in attack, which will likely be taken by Vincent Aboubakar.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

14:19 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Live stream: Sky Sports will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Sky Sports will be showing all 52 games of the tournament live. The BBC will be showing 10 of those too, including two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final.

Good afternoon!

14:11 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations - Cameroon vs Burkina Faso.

The tournament has been delayed and moved, and things have not been made any easier by Covid... but it looks like we will finally get up and running!

Hosts Cameroon will be hoping to get off to a quick start, but Burkina Faso will be looking to spoil the party.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news, ahead of kick-off which comes at 4pm GMT.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • At least seven dead after Brazil cliff collapses on boats

    Another three are missing after the cliff fell onto boats in a lake in the south-east of the country.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC on 4-year contract in July

    Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to the Transfer

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage