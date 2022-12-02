Cameroon vs Brazil, World Cup 2022 live: Score and latest updates

Cameroon's Pierre Kunde in action with Brazil's Fred - Reuters

07:22 PM

22 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Fred picks up a well-placed ball in the box and chances his arm with a high-kicked volley on the turn. A tricycle kick? It had stabilisers.

Brazil win a penalty which is immediately bundled out for another, which is more promising. Fabinho attempts to shuffle the ball in, but Epassy makes the save.

07:21 PM

20 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Choupo-Moting slaloms through the Brazil half, making his way to the box, and Brazil defenders have to rouse themselves into action.

The threat is not entirely extinguished when, a moment later, Ederson has to jump to intervene a travelling cross.

Meanwhile, at Stadium 974, Switzerland have gone ahead, cementing their second place spot.

07:18 PM

18 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Telles, scrapping with Mbeumo, gives away a free kick, which Ngamaleu attempts to play up the left. He's manhandled down by Alves, for another free kick.

Mbeumo hangs out deep to the right of the Brazil half, but the long ball the free kick produces doesn't have the momentum to make it to him.

07:17 PM

16 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Martinelli picks up inside the Brazil half and begins running down the left, beating the green-and-red players who seek to impeded progress. He's almost too quick to have picked decent support, and Cameroon smother the attack.

But only for a moment. Martinelli now has the opportunity to cross in for Jesus, and although the ball strikes a Cameroon head, Brazil win a corner at the end of the play.

07:14 PM

14 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Antony now picks up a ball after a feint from Alves, but he can't work it through, and resets to Rodrygo on the left. Cameroon aren't making it easy for Brazil to scythe through, and the latest to lock down a run is Nouhou, who counters up the left. He hasn't got enough support, however.

A solid chance for Brazil! Martinelli springs to get his head squarely on a long diagonal ball from Fred that he destines for goal. Epassy makes the save, tipping it over for a corner, which passes by with little incident.

martinelli - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

07:12 PM

12 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

A long ball – highly prized by Song – flies for Choupo-Moting, but he's tracked too closely, and can't keep hold of it.

Antony has another opportunity to leap on a righthanded run: getting the measure of him will be priority for Cameroon if they have any hope of a level contest.

07:10 PM

10 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Wooh puts in a challenge on the halfway line to try and recapture the ball, but Brazil hold on, a lovely high ball looping to Martinelli running deep on the left. Too deep: flag goes up, offside.

Epassy has a nervy moment under siege from Jesus, forcing him to pass leftwards under pressure, breathing a sigh of relief when the ball meets its intended target.

07:08 PM

8 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Anguissa sneaks the ball from Militao, who looks to bully it back and gets a yellow card from his troubles. Early feistiness from the referee, who now pauses to give Fred a talking to, likely quietening dissent.

Wooh fires a pass up the pitch to Mbeumo under pressure from the buzzing Brazil frontline. He gets another opportunity to move play forward, setting up Ngamaleu on the left for a breaking run.

07:06 PM

6 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Telles looks to set up Martinelli, but Fai intervenes sharply; Brazil are pushed back, but only to the right wing, and Antony on the run. Nouhou muscles him as he works to swipe the ball out of play, but misses it completely and picks up a nervy yellow card chopping the Manchester United man down.

07:04 PM

4 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Mbeumo goes to control a ball down on the right inside Brazil's half but fumbles the ball with his hand, gifting the possession back to Brazil.

Cameroon have an early spell of possession, Wooh looking to feed the ball down the right, but the ball is pushed back to Fai, for the defender to work out a route through.

07:02 PM

2 min: Cameroon 0 Brazil 0

Cameroon edge their way over the line, with Brazil playing back to Ederson to set up their first run down the right. Martinelli hastens the ball down the wing, as he does so well for Arsenal, looking for Jesus, but getting Fred, who can only sputter the cross into the hands of Epassy.

07:00 PM

Kick-off!

Brazil get us underway in Lusail; as we kick off, make sure to follow along with your live player ratings here:

06:57 PM

Here they come

The players stream out of the tunnel and line up in front of their taut national badges, ready for the anthems.

Cameroon's comes first, and is nicely belted out by the players, and Rigobert Song, eyes aloft. Brazil follows swiftly, the camera going straight for Neymar, dripping in jewels, in the crowd.

Alves, today's captain, delivers the anthem with appropriate concentration, eyes clamped shut.

Let's go!

06:52 PM

Permutations needed

As it stands, Brazil only need a draw to top the group. But a win would distinguish them as the only team in the competition to have won all three of their group stage matches.

Cameroon, by contrast, would need to win, and improve their goal difference against Switzerland with a draw. Should Serbia, who also only have a point to their name, beat Serbia, they will need to score two more than Cameroon, who currently lead them on goal difference.

I'll keep you up to date on developments in Stadium 974 where Switzerland meet Serbia, and as and when things are effected by events across Doha.

06:49 PM

Warming up, earlier

brazil - Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

cameroon - Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

richarlison - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

06:46 PM

The closest the recovering Neymar will get to action this evening

neymar - Paul Childs/Reuters

neymar - Benoit Tessier/Reuters

06:44 PM

A one-man revolt within Cameroon's ranks

The last time I covered Cameroon, I highlighted their not-uncontroversial road to the tournament, which has included allegations of witchcraft, and lawsuits over kit disputes, but in Qatar too, they've been dogged by drama.

No 1 goalkeeper Andre Onana left the squad on Tuesday, after being dropped by coach Rigobert Song following a fall out over incompatible goals. Onana was first dropped from the starting XI ahead of Cameroon's match against Serbia for Devis Epassy, who starts today to earn his eight international cap.

When tensions couldn't be resolved after the game, Onana took the decision to fly to Paris later that day.

Onana in action against Switzerland in Cameroon's tournament opener - Claudio Villa/Getty Images

06:37 PM

The armband for a legend

Captain this evening, Dani Alves has seen four World Cups and is the oldest Brazil player in history to play at the tournament – but he's only fifth oldest player in Qatar - Nelson Almeida/AFP

06:31 PM

Match predictor

How does this story end? After seeing the various permutations rise and fall in Group H where, during the space of 90 minutes, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea could all progress, I'm keen for the upsets to continue. Surely if there's an opportunity for Cameroon to trounce Brazil, it's now, what with the less-favoured... Manchester City No 1... between the sticks.

Have your say below:

06:25 PM

Pele in hospital after suffering series of health issues

Two days ago, Telegraph Sport reported on the three-time World Cup winner's admission to a Sao Paulo hospital:

That report described his admission as unscheduled and went on to chronicle what appeared to be a major deterioration in his health. But his wife, Marcia Aoki, reportedly said the 82-year-old had been admitted for exams and monthly analysis of chemotherapy, while his daughter, Kely Nascimento, later posted on Instagram: “Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. “There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”

Unsurprisingly, banners praising Brazil's greatest-ever player ring the Lusail Stadium. Read Ben Rumsby's full report here.

brazil - Paul Childs/Reuters

pele - Benoit Tessier/Reuters

06:21 PM

Atmosphere building in Lusail

brazil - Benoit Tessier/Reuters

brazil - Paul Childs/Reuters

cameroon - Martin Rickett/PA

cameroon - Neil Hall/Shutterstock

06:17 PM

Thoughts on team news?

It's quite the luxury to have Ederson in reserve, with Tite giving a rest to No 1 Alisson. The rotation has also allowed for Martinelli to come on, and gain his fourth international cap on the greatest stage of all.

Cameroon will miss Jean-Charles Castelletto, who misses out on the match all together, having picked up an injury. The defender has been heroic for Cameroon, and opened their scoring against Serbia in their fractious 3-3 draw earlier this week. After his role in that match, talismanic striker Aboubakar has been handed a premier start by Rigobert Song.

Even Brazil's B team will take some beating, and Cameroon would put away a number to be in with a chance.

Martinelli starts for Brazil for the first time in Qatar - Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

06:06 PM

Team news

Cameroon: Devis Epassy, Collins Fai, Christopher Wooh, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Chopo-Moting, Nicolas Mournie Ngamaleu, Vincent Aboubakar (c)

Substitutes: Ngapandouetnbu, Mbaizo, Mbekeli, Ondoua, N'Koudou, Gouet, Ntcham, Ekambi, Nsame, Bassogog, Marou

Brazil: Ederson, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Dani Alves (c), Fred, Fabinho, Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo, Antony, Gabriel Jesus

Substitutes: Alisson, Weverton, Silva, Marquinhos, Paqueta, Ribeiro, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Pedro

06:06 PM

Fresh legs for Tite

Good evening and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Cameroon vs Brazil, kicking off at the Lusail Stadium at 7pm (BST)

Tite will rotate his squad for their final Group G match, but opponents Cameroon still face an uphill battle to make the knockout stages of the World Cup. Brazil are already through to the last 16 and will top the table unless they lose and Switzerland win with a significant goal swing.

Meanwhile, opponents Cameroon have plenty to play for, they must win to have any hope of reaching the knockout round for the first time since 1990. They have never won their final group game at a finals, however, while Brazil are unbeaten at this stage in a record 17 matches.

Brazil, having their own goals in mind, will look to take nine points from a possible nine for the first time since 2006. "Being first is always the goal, regardless of who the opponent is in the next match "and our focus is always to win the games, try to earn nine points and give our best." said Fabinho, one of the players set to come into the Brazil starting XI tonight.

"Whoever will play will have the opportunity to wear the shirt of the Brazilian national team in a World Cup, so the thought of winning a team has to always be this, to enter, give the best, win and be first."

Tite's first-choice starts have set a high standard and are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, kicking off with a 2-0 victory against Serbia, in which Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison bagged a second-half brace to wrap up the three points.

Cameroon have lost only two World Cup matches to South American teams, but both have been in their two meetings with Brazil, who have won all seven of their finals clashes with African opposition, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two.

Stay tuned for team news, build-up, and full coverage: you can also follow along with the other 7pm kick-off in this group, which sees Serbia face Switzerland here.