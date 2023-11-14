Cameron's return to politics could put Sunak in the hot seat

David Cameron sent a minister to deputise for him in the Commons 24-hours after appointment - REUTERS

The PM entered the cabinet room to find David Cameron holding court, telling jokes about Brexit. “I think you’re in my seat,” said Rishi.

“Really?!” laughed DC, spraying Hobnob in the air, “how embarrassing! I’ll move” – and he genially wobbled to the other side of the table, taking the plate of biscuits with him.

Cameron has fulfilled the dream of every man who was sacked before his time, to be telephoned in a panic by the teenager they replaced him with to say “Please, sir, we’re a mess without you and we need you back!”

Returning to the old firm as Lord Cameron is better still, because it means not speaking to voters or MPs, all of whom have become considerably less Nancy Mitford since the Red Wall went blue.

The downside is that no one knows how to hold a peer accountable. Thus within 24 hours of his appointment, and in the midst of a Middle East crisis, DC sent Andrew Mitchell to deputise for him in the Commons. This is an indentured servitude that quality schools call “fagging”.

“I would like to have started by welcoming the new foreign secretary,” said David Lammy, but he couldn’t because he wasn’t there! What does it say about elected Tories that “none of them is qualified” to do the job?

Rishi Sunak has introduced his new Cabinet to the public - KIN CHEUNG/AFP

One might retort that few on the Labour side are qualified even to be MPs – acknowledged, unwittingly, when Lammy made a reference to Jeremy Corbyn’s views on Hamas, and his notorious failure to call a grenade a grenade.

“Let me register my shock that not every member of this House can say Hamas are terrorists,” said Lammy.

Let me register my shock that Lammy nominated Jeremy for party leader and campaigned twice to make him PM!

After a 90 minute debate, the Commons concluded that hiding weapons in Gazan hospitals is a war crime but so, too, is blowing them up. The mood is shifting away from Israel, and members would like to know what Cameron thinks about it, too.

“The quality of biscuits has gone right off,” he said to himself in the cabinet room, also observing how many of his juniors are now running the company.

There’s young Jeremy Hunt with his mad staring eyes. Little Esther McVey is “minister for common sense”, which presumably means she’s in charge of warm clothes in cold weather and keeping the bread in the fridge.

He made a note to text Osborne: “the lunatics have taken over Downing Street”, and that Rishi seems to have replaced every potted plant with a Union Jack.

There was a flag in shot, as always, when Rishi introduced his new cabinet to the cameras and welcomed those “for whom it’s their first” time and “those for whom it might not be”.

Polite laughter. Finally Rishi has his own team; finally he is 100 per cent in charge. The camera was turned off.

“Right,” said Cameron, pulling out a fat ring-binder, “let’s get down to business. Now, the first item on the agenda is the Budget and after that, I want to discuss Israel. But let’s keep things short, chaps, cos I’ve got lunch at 12.”

