Cameron Young builds on lead in second round of AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills

Day one leader Cameron Young built his advantage Friday in the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club.

On Thursday, the Wake Forest product took command with a course-record 64. He didn’t go quite that low in Round 2 of the annual Korn Ferry Tour event, but his 3-under 69 was good for 11-under and a three-stroke lead over Lorens Chan and Vince India.

Play in the second round was suspended due to darkness with one player remaining on the course.

“Today was definitely more of a grind,” Young said. “I feel like I didn’t have nearly as many looks as I did yesterday for birdie. I felt like I had a three-footer for par on every hole.”

After carding seven birdies and an eagle Thursday, Young recorded four birdies and a bogey Friday. All four birdies came on par-5s, including his last on No. 18.

“It wasn’t as fun as yesterday,” Young said. “But I was pretty neat and tidy in terms of scoring and made a nice birdie on the last one, which made it feel a lot better.”

Rain was scattered, unlike Thursday, when wet weather prompted suspension of Round 1. The second-round scoring average (72.386) was more than a stroke higher than the first round (71.058), largely because of increasing winds.

That wind affected more than a few golfers Friday. Reigning event champion Michael Gellerman will be among those missing the cut at even par.

“We had some pretty decent wind here in the afternoon and it blows through the trees,” Young said. “The fairways are almost like hallways for the wind, so you have to figure out which way it’s coming. It definitely was harder today.”

The second round was to resume at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, with the third round following. Tee times were expected to run from approximately 10 a.m. to noon.

This week’s purse is $675,000, with $121,500 and 500 Korn Ferry Tour points going to the champion.

Single-day tickets to the AdventHealth Championship are $10.