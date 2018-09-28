Cameron Wake, as a defensive player to NFL: 'You don’t care about my safety'

The NFL topic of this month — since they fixed the catch rule, the helmet rule hasn’t been a big deal and fans need some rule to complain about — is the roughing-the-passer penalty.

The strongest words on the topic to date might have come from Miami Dolphins pass rusher Cameron Wake, who wondered why the NFL seemed interested in only protecting quarterbacks.

“My knees mean just as much to my family and my ability to play and provide as [Dolphins quarterback Ryan] Tannehill’s does,” Wake told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I can’t understand that his are more important than mine.”

Wake told Jackson that when it comes to player safety rules, “If it’s players’ safety, everybody should be safe, not just certain players.” There are a few flaws in Wake’s argument, but it will surely resonate with defensive players who are being penalized more, and fined small fortunes for doing their jobs.

Wake’s teammate William Hayes tore his ACL trying to contort himself to avoid landing with his full body weight on Oakland Raiders Derek Carr last week. Carr said he would have rather had Hayes fall on him, rather than injuring his knee trying to avoid it. Many quarterbacks have said the new emphasis on roughing-the-passer calls have gone too far.

It makes sense why the NFL wants more protection for quarterbacks. Its product suffers greatly when we have multiple backups playing because of injuries. Just wait for the complaints when the C.J. Beathard-led San Francisco 49ers play multiple prime-time games later this season.

That doesn’t mean defensive players have to like it.

“Don’t piss on me and tell me it’s raining. Just tell me you want to protect quarterbacks…. It’s silly to say we care about all players,” Wake told the Miami Herald. “You don’t care about my safety.”

Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) during a game last season. (AP)

A violent sport

The NFL, of course, has enacted rules to protect non-quarterbacks. Remember the helmet rule everyone complained about in August, until we moved on to roughing the passer this month? That was done to make defensive players safer. And, mostly, defensive players hated it.

Player safety rules are a constant struggle. Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings is a receiver, but when he was pulled out of Thursday night’s game out of concern he might have had a concussion, he screamed at the officials taking him out of the game. The NFL either gets criticized for not caring about player safety, or gets criticized for the rules it enacts in the name of player safety. The league can’t win that way.

Wake understands the difficulty of making football safer.

“It’s an uphill battle. The crowd likes the violence. You see big hits, the oohs and aahs. They like that,” Wake told Jackson. “How do you make a violent sport non-violent?”

It’s one of the toughest questions the NFL deals with. Their attempts to protect quarterbacks aren’t necessarily noble and for player safety, but rather for the good of the product and TV ratings, but it has at least given everyone something to talk about.

