Cameron vs Taylor 2: Start time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Katie Taylor goes in search of revenge as she fights Chantelle Cameron in Dublin tonight.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor stepped up in weight earlier this year as she challenged for Cameron's full set of super-lightweight belts, but was beaten on points as she fell to the first professional defeat of her career.

The Irish hero now gets another chance on home soil to become a two-weight undisputed champion, but she goes into this fight as the underdog after that defeat in May, in what was her first professional fight in Ireland.

Englishwoman Cameron, 18-0, ruined the Dublin party six months ago and will be confident of doing so again, as she defends her WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles. Having beaten Jessica McCaskill and Taylor in her last two fights, another victory this weekend would cement Cameron as one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Ahead of the first fight, much of the talk had been about a potential rematch between Taylor and Serrano, though that was quickly shelved after Cameron's victory. This time, it is retirement that Taylor has been quizzed on.

"I'm not thinking about this fight will be my last fight, I'm not thinking about any other outcome other than a win," Taylor said. "I feel very fresh and good in the gym, I feel I've got plenty of fights left in me."

Chantelle Cameron defended her undisputed crown in Dublin earlier this year (Action Images via Reuters)

Cameron vs Taylor 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Cameron vs Taylor takes place tonight, Saturday November 25, 2023 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

The undercard is due to start at 7pm GMT, with main event ring walks expected at around 10:30pm.

‘Before the Bell’ coverage of the early prelim bouts starts at 4:05pm.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card/undercard in full

There is unsurprisingly a strong Irish theme on the card in Dublin.

Gary Cully, beaten by Jose Felix Jr on the undercard of Taylor-Cameron in May, will be looking for a far more positive experience on home soil as he fights Reece Mould, while Paddy Donovan takes on Danny Ball.

Story continues

Celtic Heavyweight Champion Thomas Carty is in action too, with Zelfa Barrett and Skye Nicolson featuring earlier on the night.

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor

Gary Cully vs Reece Mould

Paddy Donovan vs Danny Ball

Thomas Carty vs Dan Garber

Skye Nicolson vs Lucy Wildheart

Zelfa Barrett vs Costin Ion

Emmet Brennan vs Jamie Morrissey

John Cooney vs Liam Gaynor

Giorgio Visioli vs Lee Anthony Sibley

Gary Cully (left) features on the undercard on Saturday night (PA)

How to watch Cameron vs Taylor 2

TV channel: In the UK, Cameron vs Taylor is being shown live via sport streaming service DAZN as part of their normal subscription package, rather than pay-per-view.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, while they also operate on TV at channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action as it unfolds live online via their website or app.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight prediction

Taylor has admitted she was not at her best in the first fight but has been in confident mood in the build-up to the rematch, insisting she is "mentally and physically" in a better place this time.

There is not the added distraction of this being her homecoming bout, with all the added emotion that came with that in May, but there is the pressure that comes with avoiding back-to-back defeats.

It would be unfair to pin the outcome of this fight entirely on what Taylor will bring to the ring - Cameron was a worthy winner in front of a raucous Dublin crowd earlier this year.

She started superbly in the first fight and that set up the points win, Cameron controlling the pace of the bout and using her size advantage. Taylor's fast hands were evident, but it was not enough to overwhelm her opponent in the way she has become used to.

Now 37, Taylor has had a number of punishing fights and there is a sense those could be catching up on her. Cameron, five years younger, has no such concerns.

The outcome is far from certain, but everything points to this being a classic fight. Having proved she can perform in a hostile environment, Cameron is a worthy favourite, and while Taylor can be expected to start fast and produce an all-action performance in pursuit of revenge, the move up in weight to fight a champion of Cameron's quality could prove a step too far again.

Cameron to win, split decision.

Chantelle Cameron is favourite to once again beat Katie Taylor (Action Images via Reuters)

Cameron vs Taylor 2 weigh-in

Taylor tipped the scales at 139.6lbs on Friday, with Cameron coming in at 139.5lbs.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 odds

Cameron to win - 4/7

Draw - 14/1

Taylor to win - 7/5

Cameron to win by KO/TKO - 8/1

Taylor to win by KO/TKO - 18/1

Cameron to win by decision - 10/11

Taylor to win by decision - 21/10

Odds provided by Betfair (subject to change).