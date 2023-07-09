Cameron Smith warns Open rivals he is playing better than last year after win at LIV London

Cameron Smith produced one of the great final round to win at St Andrews last year - Shutterstock /Andy Rain

Cameron Smith won his first title of the year on the LIV Golf League in St Albans on Sunday and warned his Open Championship rivals that he is “playing way better” than when he fought off Rory McIlroy for the Claret Jug last year.

The Australian finished fourth at the US Open three weeks ago and he believes that his game is peaking again before his defence at Hoylake in two weeks time.

Smith followed up his glory at the Home of Golf a year ago, with a win at the Australian PGA in November, but this was his first silverware in seven months. His £3.1 million victory at the Century Club not only looks lucrative but exceedingly well-timed.

“I’m the same golfer if not better than 12 months ago,’’ Smith said. “I think my driver is cleaned up a little bit from last year. I’m hitting the ball way better than last year, but it’s more of a confidence thing.

“Just winning again is nice. It feels like forever [since he last won] and especially the way I’ve been playing the last couple months, I’ve been knocking on the door. It’s great to get one out of the way, and hopefully it opens the floodgates a little bit, with Hoylake coming up.”

If Smith was to win his second Claret Jug he wouldn't be the first LIV golfer to win a major - Brooks Koepka won the US PGA earlier this year - Shutterstock/Andy Rain

There were sell-out crowds at the Hertfordshire layout and it was a fine Australian scene with Smith’s compatriot Marc Leishman pushing him until the pacesetter eased to a three-shot triumph.

“I wouldn’t say it really takes the pressure off before the Open, but I think it’s just nice to be playing good golf,” Smith said. “There’s nothing worse going into a big golf tournament and you’re playing crappy.”

As a LIV rebel, Smith is not allowed to join McIlroy and the majority of the game’s top-ranked players in the Scottish Open that starts on Thursday at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. However, Smith does not seem worried.

“I’ll be heading up to Hoylake on Saturday, so I’ll have a bit of a longer prep than usual,” Smith said. “So I’ll put the clubs down for three or four days and I’ll just hang out in London, see all the sights and just have a good time. I’ll relax.”

On the DP World Tour, Rasmus Hojgaard moved up to the brink of the automatic qualifying positions for the Ryder Cup after his home victory at the Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark.

Hojgaard beat Spaniard Nacho Elvira in an extraordinary six-hole play-off to cap a dramatic day in Farso. The 21-year-old started the final round six shots back from Elvira, but a 64 saw him set the target at 13-under.

Elvira joined the home favourite back on the 18th tee but they could not be separated during five separate trips down the final hole, both recording par on each occasion.

Eventually Elvira hit his second out of bounds, leaving Hojgaardt to celebrate his fourth Tour title. The celebrations included his twin-brother Nicolai, who is also in contention for a berth in the Europe team for the September match in Rome.

As consolation, Elvira earned a place at The Open, as did Finland’s Kalle Samooja and Scotland’s Marc Warren.

