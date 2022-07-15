Cameron Smith planning Peaky Blinders binge after record-breaking day at Open

Cameron Smith is in a strong position to win the Open (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Cameron Smith made plans to binge-watch Peaky Blinders late into the night after putting himself into a strong position to win the Open on Friday.

The Australian shot an eight-under-par second-round 64 at St Andrews to reach the halfway point of the final major of the year on 13 under.

His 36-hole aggregate of 131 was a new record for an Open at the Home of Golf.

Smith has relaxed away from the Old Course this week by watching episodes of the hit British gangster drama and, with a late start now guaranteed on Saturday, he sees no reason to change.

“I’m watching Peaky Blinders at the moment,” said the 28-year-old, whose round included six birdies and an eagle at the par-five 14th.

“I spent a bit of time talking to folks back home and watched two or three before I went to sleep (on Thursday).

“I probably will do the same thing tonight. Might watch a few more, just trying to stay up a little bit longer.

(PA Wire)

“I think I’ll probably try and stay up as much as I can. I think I’m going to be a little bit tired. I’m just trying to have a really big sleep in.

“I’m not going to try to do anything for the morning – sleep in, get on the bike, get the legs moving and get prepared as I normally would every other day.”

After the fast and firm conditions of Thursday, rain on Friday morning slowed the speed of the course for the second round but Smith was expecting things to quicken up again at the weekend.

He said: “I think being off late again tomorrow afternoon it’s obviously going to be a bit firmer, more like the first day. So I would say it’s going to be pretty brutal out there.”