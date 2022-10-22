Cameron Redpath helps Bath get off the mark in victory over Northampton

Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

All of a sudden, things are beginning to look up for Bath. A week in which they cleared a significant hurdle in proceeding with redeveloping their stadium ended with a first Premiership win of the season and first under Johann van Graan. It was not particularly pretty and will not live long in the memory but tries from Miles Reid, Tom Dunn and the outstanding Cameron Redpath were enough to prevail against a Saints side who, not for the first time, are left to rue missed opportunities.

It has been coming for Bath, who have looked good in patches this season, if short on confidence. They built a first-half lead, weathered Northampton’s fightback, enjoyed the rub of the green from the referee, Anthony Woodthorpe, and clinched the win. It was one of those victories where it doesn’t really matter how it arrives, more significant is the boost it is likely to give them.

Bath’s biggest problem this season has been that while they have finished matches strongly, sluggish starts have left them with too much to do. It was a promising sign, then, that they took a 14-0 lead into half-time – a lead they deserved, in no small part to their resolute defence and ability to take chances. Northampton, on the other hand, were wasteful, failing to take advantage of Bath’s indiscipline and unable to capitalise on a number of lineouts in the home side’s 22.

Bath must take some credit for that. Van Graan is evidently succeeding in instilling a togetherness that was absent last season while Ollie Lawrence continues to prove an inspired signing and it was he who first had the Bath crowd on their feet with a powerful counterruck after a scrappy opening five minutes.

Cameron Redpath launches another Bath attack in a fine display which included the game-clinching try. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

James Grayson then missed a relatively straightforward kick at goal for Northampton before Bath were first on the board when Reid ran clear to the line after a delightful show and go from Redpath. The 21-year-old fly-half George Worboys, making his Premiership debut, added the conversion.

Northampton kept plugging away, the lively Alex Mitchell linking well with his outside backs but every time the visitors threatened, often with penalties kicked to the corner, Bath held firm. In a sign of the confidence growing in the Bath ranks, on one occasion they opted to run from deep when turning the ball over near their line and Joe Cokanasiga took them up to half way. Bath were awarded a penalty, kicked deep into the Northampton 22 and from there Dunn went over from the back of a lineout drive for the home side’s second try and the hooker’s fifth of the season.

The second half began in similar fashion for Saints, again they found themselves just a few metres short of Bath’s line but again Woodthorpe awarded a penalty to the home side. Northampton came again with George Furbank beginning a fine move with a deft offload and though he proceeded to pass the ball straight into touch, Dunn overthrew the lineout and Saints were able to strike with Tom Collins going over in the left-hand corner.

Northampton’s cause was not helped when Lewis Ludlam hobbled off with an apparent hip injury and a penalty from Worboys, who had missed one earlier in the half, pushed Bath’s lead to 10. Redpath’s interception try soon after, picking off Fraser Dingwall’s pass and scampering to the line, ensured Bath could enjoy the final 10 minutes safe in the knowledge that victory was theirs. The replacement Sam Graham did register Northampton’s second try but another Worboys penalty kept the visitors at bay.