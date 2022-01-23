Cameron Payne, Jae Crowder suffer wrist injuries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Suns
    Phoenix Suns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cameron Payne
    Cameron Payne
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jae Crowder
    Jae Crowder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Suns backup point guard Cameron Payne didn’t play in the second half of Saturday night’s 113-103 win against Indiana after injuring his right wrist in the first half. Payne was shaking and holding his right hand and wrist after a basket with 1:20 left in the first quarter. He was fouled on the play by Pacers big Isaiah Jackson. Continuing to play, Payne finished with seven points on 2-of-5 shooting and three assists in the first half as he left the game with 9:24 left in second quarter.
Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
No practice for the Suns tomorrow, so we probably won’t get an update on Jae Crowder and Cam Payne until tomorrow evening’s injury report for Monday – 12:48 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No practice for the Suns tomorrow so our next update on Crowder and Payne will come via the injury report Sunday afternoon. – 12:29 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s just sucks. Part of the game. Can’t control it. It’s tough.” Mikal Bridges on Jae Crowder (wrist) and Cameron Payne (wrist) going down with injury. #Suns12:03 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Man. No one wants to see that. No one wants to see your brother go down.” – JaVale McGee on Cam Payne and Jae Crowder injuries – 11:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said there isn’t an update on Jae Crowder (wrist) and Cameron Payne. #Suns11:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No update from Monty Williams on Jae Crowder and Cam Payne. Both did not return in the game after sustaining wrist injuries. They’ll get some testing done and know more tomorrow. – 11:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne, Jae Crowder suffer wrist injuries in #Suns-#Pacers matchup, out rest of game
https://t.co/9OBf1SCn0L via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/yrB0x4lle111:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges has tied his season high with 23 points.
#Suns up eight as they once led by 22. Crowder (wrist) and Payne (wrist) out. – 11:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ lead is down to 8, Jae Crowder and Cam Payne both with injured wrists…this game cannot end soon enough – 11:03 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder will not return due to a left wrist injury, per Suns – 10:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Jae Crowder (left wrist) will not return – 10:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder (left wrist) will not return. #Suns10:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The good news: The Suns are up 20 despite Devin Booker being 3-for-15
The bad news: Cam Payne and Jae Crowder both appear to have suffered wrist/hand injuries tonight – 10:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder runs to locker room after injuring what appeared to be his hand after the layup. #Suns10:39 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jae Crowder may have hurt his wrist on a fall. Went down, and jogged straight to the locker room. – 10:38 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jae Crowder took a hard fall after making a layup and then got up and immediately ran to the locker room. – 10:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder took a hard fall on that layup over Goga Bitadze and went back to the locker room – 10:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder lands hard after a finish in transition and stays down for a bit before jogging straight through the tunnel – 10:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne out rest of game with right wrist injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/j4lHkX5Z5H10:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns come out of timeout with Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Crowder and McGee. – 9:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder corner 3. #Suns up 10-4. – 9:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder says hello to his old teammate Torrey Craig, who made his next half-court one-handed heave afterward pic.twitter.com/Pzy5VxNE008:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne had a plus-33 in #Suns win at San Antonio.
Thoughts?
“I just try my best to go out there and play the best basketball I can, it being positive or negative. The plus-33 is cool, but honesty, it really don’t matter. As long as we win.” Payne. pic.twitter.com/4t88lzIKpZ3:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It just helps me have confidence.”
Cameron Payne was one of the last players to leave the gym after shootaround as he was getting up extra shots.
“Just want to see the ball go through the net.”
#Suns vs. #Pacers tonight. pic.twitter.com/LCsvHyvIuE1:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul closing out shooting contest with Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/P8iClsu3ih1:07 PM

More on this storyline

Then Jae Crowder immediately ran to the locker room holding his left wrist after scoring on a contested transition with 4:37 left in the third quarter that put the Suns up, 79-61, over the Pacers (17-30), who were coming off back-to-back road wins versus Lakers and Warriors. He didn’t return to the game as well as the Suns posted their eighth consecutive home sellout crowd of 17,071. -via Arizona Republic / January 23, 2022

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said they don’t have updates on Jae Crowder or Cam Payne yet. They’ll have more on them tomorrow after getting more testing done -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 23, 2022

Gerald Bourguet: “It’s tough. It kinda put my mood down at the end of the game to see them get hurt.” – Mikal Bridges on Jae Crowder and Cam Payne going down -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 23, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dakota Johnson calls out her mum for sharing photos of her on social media

    Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson has opened up about her frustration when her mum Melanie Griffith shares photos of her on socials without her consent.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • Hockey Hall of Famer and Islanders great Clark Gillies dead at 67

    Clark Gillies won four straight Stanley Cups with the Islanders and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Raptors' mismatch hunting yields mixed results vs. Heat

    The Toronto Raptors tried to out-size the Miami Heat with assorted mismatches and the result was inconsistent. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

    NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive. “Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit. “With COVID’s changing conditi