Suns backup point guard Cameron Payne didn’t play in the second half of Saturday night’s 113-103 win against Indiana after injuring his right wrist in the first half. Payne was shaking and holding his right hand and wrist after a basket with 1:20 left in the first quarter. He was fouled on the play by Pacers big Isaiah Jackson. Continuing to play, Payne finished with seven points on 2-of-5 shooting and three assists in the first half as he left the game with 9:24 left in second quarter.

Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

No practice for the Suns tomorrow, so we probably won’t get an update on Jae Crowder and Cam Payne until tomorrow evening’s injury report for Monday – 12:48 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No practice for the Suns tomorrow so our next update on Crowder and Payne will come via the injury report Sunday afternoon. – 12:29 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s just sucks. Part of the game. Can’t control it. It’s tough.” Mikal Bridges on Jae Crowder (wrist) and Cameron Payne (wrist) going down with injury. #Suns – 12:03 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Man. No one wants to see that. No one wants to see your brother go down.” – JaVale McGee on Cam Payne and Jae Crowder injuries – 11:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said there isn’t an update on Jae Crowder (wrist) and Cameron Payne. #Suns – 11:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No update from Monty Williams on Jae Crowder and Cam Payne. Both did not return in the game after sustaining wrist injuries. They’ll get some testing done and know more tomorrow. – 11:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cameron Payne, Jae Crowder suffer wrist injuries in #Suns-#Pacers matchup, out rest of game

https://t.co/9OBf1SCn0L via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/yrB0x4lle1 – 11:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mikal Bridges has tied his season high with 23 points.

#Suns up eight as they once led by 22. Crowder (wrist) and Payne (wrist) out. – 11:06 PM

Story continues

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns’ lead is down to 8, Jae Crowder and Cam Payne both with injured wrists…this game cannot end soon enough – 11:03 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jae Crowder will not return due to a left wrist injury, per Suns – 10:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns say Jae Crowder (left wrist) will not return – 10:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jae Crowder (left wrist) will not return. #Suns – 10:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The good news: The Suns are up 20 despite Devin Booker being 3-for-15

The bad news: Cam Payne and Jae Crowder both appear to have suffered wrist/hand injuries tonight – 10:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder runs to locker room after injuring what appeared to be his hand after the layup. #Suns – 10:39 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Jae Crowder may have hurt his wrist on a fall. Went down, and jogged straight to the locker room. – 10:38 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Jae Crowder took a hard fall after making a layup and then got up and immediately ran to the locker room. – 10:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jae Crowder took a hard fall on that layup over Goga Bitadze and went back to the locker room – 10:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jae Crowder lands hard after a finish in transition and stays down for a bit before jogging straight through the tunnel – 10:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cameron Payne out rest of game with right wrist injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/j4lHkX5Z5H – 10:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns come out of timeout with Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Crowder and McGee. – 9:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder corner 3. #Suns up 10-4. – 9:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jae Crowder says hello to his old teammate Torrey Craig, who made his next half-court one-handed heave afterward pic.twitter.com/Pzy5VxNE00 – 8:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cameron Payne had a plus-33 in #Suns win at San Antonio.

Thoughts?

“I just try my best to go out there and play the best basketball I can, it being positive or negative. The plus-33 is cool, but honesty, it really don’t matter. As long as we win.” Payne. pic.twitter.com/4t88lzIKpZ – 3:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It just helps me have confidence.”

Cameron Payne was one of the last players to leave the gym after shootaround as he was getting up extra shots.

“Just want to see the ball go through the net.”

#Suns vs. #Pacers tonight. pic.twitter.com/LCsvHyvIuE – 1:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul closing out shooting contest with Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/P8iClsu3ih – 1:07 PM

More on this storyline

Then Jae Crowder immediately ran to the locker room holding his left wrist after scoring on a contested transition with 4:37 left in the third quarter that put the Suns up, 79-61, over the Pacers (17-30), who were coming off back-to-back road wins versus Lakers and Warriors. He didn’t return to the game as well as the Suns posted their eighth consecutive home sellout crowd of 17,071. -via Arizona Republic / January 23, 2022

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said they don’t have updates on Jae Crowder or Cam Payne yet. They’ll have more on them tomorrow after getting more testing done -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 23, 2022

Gerald Bourguet: “It’s tough. It kinda put my mood down at the end of the game to see them get hurt.” – Mikal Bridges on Jae Crowder and Cam Payne going down -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 23, 2022