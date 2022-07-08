Cameron Norrie: 'Our neighbour had a gun put to his head – this wasn't the place to bring up kids' - REUTERS

Britain’s great Wimbledon hope Cameron Norrie might have grown up South African, were it not for a life-threatening incident involving a gun almost 25 years ago.

In the mid-1990s, Norrie’s Scottish father David and Welsh mother Helen had found work at a bio-science lab in Johannesburg – which is where Cameron was born.

In some parallel universe, they remained in that sports-mad country, and Norrie might have gone on to become a very different athlete – perhaps a fly-half in rugby union’s Currie Cup?

But Johannesburg at that time had a deserved reputation for being one of the most crime-infested cities in the world. And as David Norrie told reporters this week, he and his wife decided to leave South Africa after one hair-raising evening, which brought the sense of danger all too close to home.

“We lived in a sort of complex with barbed-wire electric fencing,” David Norrie explained. “And so it was relatively secure, but there was an automated gate as you drove up.

“One night our neighbour was basically the victim of a carjacking. He had a gun put to his head and there was a baby in the back of the car. We sort of decided at that point that this was not the place to bring up kids and started making plans to emigrate. We had lots of friends who had been burgled.

“I guess moving somewhere like New Zealand, we looked at the change in lifestyle, very active lifestyle. It was one of the best decisions we made in terms of space and where to bring up a family. If we had stayed in South Africa I guess things might have worked out differently.”

In the long term, South Africa’s loss turned out to be Britain’s gain. New Zealand simply doesn’t have the tennis infrastructure to support an ambitious player. And when it became clear that the 16-year-old Norrie was keeping pace with the world’s best juniors, the family took another difficult yet highly successful decision. They sent him to London to train.

These were not easy times for Norrie, who initially found himself billeted in one of the small cabins at the National Tennis Centre in south-west London. Still, he now looks back on these early hardships as an important developmental phase. Having been thrown into an unfamiliar city at such a young age, he was forced to be self-reliant.

“I think that's one of the reasons why I'm here today,” Norrie told reporters this week. “It was tough for me, going from New Zealand and being in school and living a normal life to moving to the opposite side of the world. It was a big shock for me, but definitely the LTA [Lawn Tennis Association] took care of me and managed me as well as they could.

“I was living at the NTC and then I moved to staying in a flat with Oli Golding [who won the junior US Open title in 2011 but made only a brief foray into pro tennis]. And then I lived a little bit with his agent as well. Cindy [Morphy]. So I was lucky enough to have those people there to get out of the NTC and use that just for the training.”

Cameron Norrie during a practice session on day eleven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships - PA

Golding – who now runs a small business – is still one of Norrie’s close friends. In fact, he was at Norrie’s flat on Wednesday morning to drop off a Fulham football shirt. “It’s an ongoing debate which football team Cam supports,” Golding told Telegraph Sport. “The other day he mentioned three [Newcastle United, Fulham and Rangers] so I’m trying to push him in the right direction.

“The fact that Cam wasn’t a shining star as a teenager might have been helpful to him in the long run,” added Golding, who now regrets turning pro immediately after his own more successful junior career, when he might otherwise have accepted an American college scholarship as Norrie did.

“Going to TCU [Texas Christian University in Fort Worth] served him well. He made huge strides physically in those years. When we were living together, he could run for days, but he was skinny and scrawny. I didn’t see him for a few years, and then the first thing I noticed was how strong he looked.”

From Johannesburg to Wimbledon, Norrie has certainly taken the scenic route. But he would have been half the player without so many adventures along the way.