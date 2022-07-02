  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cameron Norrie welcomes new chant as he eases into Wimbledon fourth round

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
  • Heather Watson
    Heather Watson
    British female tennis player

Cameron Norrie was spurred on by an enthusiastic home crowd as he followed Heather Watson by breaking new ground and reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon.

This was the sixth time in the last nine grand slams that the British number one had made it to the last 32 but – not helped by coming up against the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – he had never gone further.

He changed that in emphatic fashion against Steve Johnson, though, outclassing the American 6-4 6-1 6-0 in just an hour and 49 minutes for his first Centre Court victory.

Midway through the second set, a bold fan decided to begin a chant of ‘Norrie, Norrie, Norrie, Oi, Oi, Oi’, which soon caught on – and was met with approval by its subject.

“It was pretty funny,” said Norrie. “Every time they said it, I broke serve. It’s a good sign. I’m a little bit superstitious. I really enjoyed the match thoroughly. It definitely added to the noise of the match and atmosphere out there on Centre Court.

“I think it was maybe the first time this tournament at change of ends, I was just in the moment, sitting there enjoying it, just thinking in the present, a little bit more at peace. In the other matches I was a bit thinking what I’m doing next, thinking about the situation too much.

“Today I was very, very relaxed. (It was) maybe one of the bigger matches in my career obviously to make the second week for the first time. I had a great opportunity today and I managed to play the level that I wanted to.”

Norrie, seeded ninth, is the highest-ranked player in his quarter but he had to battle from two sets to one down to beat Spain’s Jaume Munar in the previous round.

He was a heavy favourite against world number 93 Johnson, but the big-serving 32-year-old is at his best on grass and reached the fourth round here six years ago.

Norrie probed throughout a tight first set, seeing five break points come and go before a backhand dinked neatly out of Johnson’s reach on the sixth opportunity gave it to him.

The 26-year-old had made a few uncharacteristic unforced errors on what was a huge occasion for him but winning the opening set settled him down and he was relentless in the second.

Cameron Norrie lunges for a backhand
Cameron Norrie lunges for a backhand (Adam Davy/PA)

Johnson simply could not match the consistency and athleticism of Norrie, who hustled around the court retrieving almost everything, and by the beginning of the third he was looking thoroughly worn down.

Norrie credited experience and practice sessions with Dan Evans for helping him, saying: “Obviously losing four or five times already in the third round, having some tougher draws, I was able to learn from that experience.

“Honestly, I wasn’t too nervous out there today. Before I would have signed for that, playing Stevie Johnson in the third round. I think the match-up was good. I’m quite used to playing those kind of game styles.

“It can be difficult at times and make you uncomfortable, but I think I need to give credit to Evo, playing with him a lot, practising with him a lot.

Steve Johnson had an uncomfortable afternoon on Centre Court
Steve Johnson had an uncomfortable afternoon on Centre Court (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think it’s allowed me to be a little bit more comfortable when he’s knifing that slice really low, looking for that forehand. I was able to execute really, really well in the second and third set.”

Only Andy Murray among active British men had ever reached the last 16 in singles at Wimbledon but Norrie raced towards his target to set up a clash with another American, Tommy Paul, on Sunday.

Paul, 25, has had a strong grass-court season, reaching the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club and Eastbourne, but Norrie will fancy his chances of keeping home interest going well into the second week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Heather Watson achieves career first in reaching Wimbledon fourth round

    Here is the most unexpected product of the gathering British momentum at Wimbledon: Heather Watson has reached the women's singles fourth round. Thanks to this straight-sets victory over Kaja Juvan, for the first time across the 42 grand slams she has entered in her career, the 30 year old has made it to the last sixteen. And she was quick to suggest that it was the British roll that had inspired her.

  • Supreme Court ruling casts cloud over U.S. leadership in global climate fight

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -A Supreme Court ruling on Thursday limiting Washington's authority to reduce carbon output from power plants will hurt global efforts to fight climate change by slowing America's emissions cuts and undermining U.S. leadership efforts on the international stage, according to diplomats. The conservative court's 6-3 ruling, the latest in a flurry of controversial judicial decisions from the bench, comes as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden seeks to decarbonize the U.S. economy and rally global ambition to move away from greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels to cleaner sources. "It is very disappointing as it makes it very difficult for the U.S. administration to enforce the move to reduce emissions of GHGs," said Carlos Fuller, Belize's Ambassador to the United Nations.

  • Biden Says He Would Support Axing the Filibuster to Codify Roe v. Wade

    "If the filibuster gets in the way” of codifying abortion rights into federal law “we should provide an exception to the filibuster to deal with the Supreme Court decision," the president said

  • Cameron Norrie: British number one reaches last 16 of Wimbledon for first time

    Cameron Norrie has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time after beating American Steve Johnson. It was also the first time Norrie, 26, has progressed to the last 16 of any of the four Grand Slams. The South African-born left-hander showcased his best tennis on the main show court at the All England Club, and was thrilled about his impressive victory over Johnson.

  • Heather Watson pleads with fans to turn up as Wimbledon attendances continue to slump

    Heather Watson has urged fans to turn up to her next match as attendances at Wimbledon slumped and staff were warned they faced being laid off.

  • Cameron Norrie buoyed by ‘funny’ football-style chants during Wimbledon win

    Centre Court spectators said they screamed, cried and started football-style chants for Great Britain’s number one.

  • Yankees, Guardians rained out, split doubleheader Saturday

    As the New York Yankees watched with amusement, two imposters dressed as sluggers Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo ran into the rain-soaked outfield before performing belly slides on the infield tarp. Once again, Cleveland was under water. Friday night's series opener New York and Cleveland was postponed by rain, the latest weather issue for the Guardians, who have already played five doubleheaders at home.

  • Yuli Gurriel's solo home run

    Yuli Gurriel launches a solo home run into the Crawford Boxes, tying the game at 1 in the 2nd inning for the Astros

  • How The Queen Helped Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece﻿, On Her Wedding Day

    A new video recently surfaced of Her Majesty adjusting the Greek royal's bridal outfit during her 1995 nuptials

  • NBA player’s wife posts photos of her injuries after he turns himself in on domestic abuse charge

    ‘I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life’

  • Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Mel C puts on a leggy display on day four

    Wimbledon 2022 is here to serve up great tennis and affordable celebrity fashion available to shop and wear for summers to come.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Grichuk, Diaz homer, Rockies rough up Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Rockies roughed up Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start there on July 22, 2008. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing balls and strikes — being ready to hit but laying off th

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w