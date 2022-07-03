Cameron Norrie vs Tommy Paul live: Score and latest updates from Wimbledon Court One

cameron norrie vs tommy paul live score wimbledon 2022 latest

05:25 PM

Norrie 6-4, 7-5, 1-1 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Paul slipped there trying to return but he looks okay, no injury.

The American then took a good position, going 30-15 up, but he evened the scores quickly. An ace out him 40-30 up and he saw out the game well.

05:22 PM

Norrie* 6-4, 7-5, 0-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

A long rally ends with Paul hitting the net - a perfect start for Norrie after the break.

The American hits back though, he will know he'll have to win this set to remain in the match.

And he does it, the first of six to stay in this.

05:19 PM

Have a look at that second set win

The players are off for a break so in the meantime have a look at that last point:

05:16 PM

Norrie 6-4, 7-5 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Norrie will serve for the set once again, Paul will be frustrated over the opportunity missed to go ahead for the first time.

He sewn up the second set briskly, one set to go and he reaches his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

05:13 PM

Norrie* 6-4, 6-5 Paul (*denotes next server)

Norrie looks shaken after that break as he gives away a cheap point but Paul then does the same.

The American chanced a powerful long shot but it was a gamble too far as it went out. A double fault gave Norrie a break point and Paul saved the first with an ace and the next with a beautiful shot - sending Norrie the wrong way.

Norrie had a third break point of the game and this time he takes it! A break right back, these two going toe-to-toe.

05:09 PM

Norrie 6-4, 5-5 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Paul rallied Norrie hard and came away with the first point of the game, he needs to break Norrie here to stay in the second set.

Norrie then pushed his shot wide to give the American another advantage but the Brit won the next point.

He then hit the net to gift Paul a break point and he does it! Wow! First break for Paul.

05:04 PM

Norrie* 6-4, 5-4 Paul (*denotes next server)

Norrie will have to break Paul here if he wants to tie the second set up quickly.

The Brit challenged a call but fails again, he is yet to win one of his challenges. Paul then romped to victory to keep himself in the second.

Norrie to serve for the set.

05:02 PM

Norrie 6-4, 5-3 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Norrie raced to a quick service game win after an early challenge from Paul.

The Brit seems in full control here despite some class from the American.

04:58 PM

Norrie* 6-4, 4-3 Paul (*denotes next server)

New balls have been introduced for this game.

Paul reads a ball well as he leaves it to bounce out but Norrie evened the game 30-30. Another crucial game, if Paul is broken again it would put the second set firmly in Norrie's hands.

But he sees it out!

04:54 PM

Norrie 6-4, 4-2 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Norrie looked to have an ace, the first of the game, but Paul challenged it. The American was right to do so as it was out.

The best rally of the game has the crowd cheering every return! That went into double figures and Norrie comes out the victor.

Paul pushed Norrie to deuce but a slick shot gave the Brit the advantage but Paul sent it back to deuce. Paul then had break point twice but once more he fumbles the opportunity.

Norrie takes the game after almost 10 minutes!

04:44 PM

Norrie* 6-4, 3-2 Paul (*denotes next server)

This game is crucial, if Paul is broken here it would be a mountain to climb for the American to take the second set.

Norrie won the first point but Paul closed out the rest of the match. Nerves of steel there.

04:41 PM

Norrie 6-4, 3-1 Paul* (*denotes next server)

An inch perfect shot from Norrie is cancelled out by a powerful hit by Paul to put the game 15-15.

It went 30-30 but Norrie inched ahead and then took the game. It has been a strong performance from the Brit so far, he hasn't wavered.

04:37 PM

Norrie* 6-4, 2-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

A powerful long shot is too much for Paul to get to and the American then pushes his effort out.

The Brit reached break point and he took the opportunity. Paul's head faces the sky, he can't believe he's been broken again.

04:34 PM

Norrie 6-4, 1-1 Paul* (*denotes next server)

A relatively easy service game for Norrie sees him level the second.

I'm surprised how sparse the crowd is for this match, a lot of empty seats.

04:31 PM

Norrie* 6-4, 0-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

A great rally sees an inch perfect drop shot from Norrie give him the first point of the second set.

It looked as though the second set would mirror the first as Norrie but the American got a grip of the game. It headed to two deuces but Paul eventually took the win.

04:23 PM

Norrie 6-4 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Norrie is serving for the first set, Paul has not yet been able to break the Brit.

The star raced to a clean sweep in the game to take the first set.

Paul is having fun with his racket in this match, here's an example of his twirling:

Paul twirls his racket

04:20 PM

Norrie* 5-4 Paul (*denotes next server)

Paul uses a challenge and is successful to race to a 30-0 lead.

Norrie manages to pull it back to 30-30 and then to a deuce. The ball strikes Norrie's racket awkwardly and it bounces into the crowd, giving Paul the advantage. The American sees out the game.

04:16 PM

Norrie 5-3 Paul* (*denotes next server)

A powerful underarm hit evens up the game at 15-15 from Paul, the American still doesn't seem 100% comfortable in this clash but he is growing slowly.

The Brit uses his last challenge and fails again - he has none left. It leads to two deuces but Norrie sees out the game to go two games clear of Paul once again.

04:09 PM

Norrie* 4-3 Paul (*denotes next server)

That was a great hold of serve in the last game and the momentum has jeered Norrie as he collects an early point in this one.

But it slips from Norrie slightly as Paul comes back to go 40-15 and eventually takes the game.

04:07 PM

Norrie 4-2 Paul* (*denotes next server)

A 122mph serve is too much for Paul to deal with as Norrie starts to get a grip of this first set.

A slight blunder from Norrie sees him whack it out of play, unsure of what he had in mind there. And what a drop shot that is from Paul, the American is growing into this match, as he pushes Norrie. The British No 1 put in another challenge which failed again and the game go to deuce.

Advantage goes to Paul who is on break point - a huge moment - but it returns to deuce. Once more Paul had the break point but again it goes to deuce, a thrilling game!

It goes to a sixth deuce but it is Norrie who comes away with the game!

03:55 PM

Norrie* 3-2 Paul (*denotes next server)

A great rally ends with Norrie pushing his shot out, if that had stayed in it would have made the crowd erupt. While the court isn't packed they are still cheering the Brit on.

Some skill from both close to the net sees Paul outsmart his opponent with Norrie's racket clipping the ball.

This time Paul holds as he gets a feel for this match.

03:52 PM

Norrie 3-1 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Another strong service game from Norrie seemingly pushing Paul into uncharacteristic errors.

The American displays his skill to the crowd though with a shot pushed to the corner but another error gifts Norrie the game.

03:47 PM

Norrie* 2-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

A better service game for Paul after that horror start saw Norrie push his shots out three times.

That will give Paul some confidence after a nervous opening to this last 16 match.

03:46 PM

Norrie 2-0 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Norrie lobbed Paul for his first point on serve and while Paul looked to have expertly used a drop shot, it was judged out.

A rapid service game for Norrie put him in control.

03:43 PM

First set: Cameron Norrie* 1-0 Tommy Paul (*denotes next server)

Points were exchanged back and forth in the early stages, Norrie put in an early challenge which failed.

Norrie evened up the scores again to go 30-30 with Paul's service game slightly shaky - a lot of second serves needed.

A cracking rally ended in an early break point for the Brit which he executed well.

03:39 PM

Off we go

Paul to serve first

03:38 PM

Norrie and Paul out on court

Here we go then!

Norrie and Paul have come out to court and the match will be underway shortly.

There are a lot of empty seats here, I'd go as far as to say it looks half empty.

03:26 PM

Norrie out in 15 minutes

With that women's singles match concluded we have a short wait for Brit Norrie to come out to Court 1.

It should be around 15 minutes until he makes an appearance.

03:19 PM

Maria reacts

She has spoken to the BBC ahead of Norrie's match:

There are no words for this amazing crowd. It was amazing. Even when I was 5-4 down you were always there, I just said they believe in me so I believe in me and I kept going. It makes me so proud to be a mum. It's the best thing in the world. I love my two kids, to be able to do this together. It makes it really special.

03:16 PM

Maria defeats Ostapenko

In a brave and thrilling performance Germany's Maria has defeated Latvian Ostapenko after coming back from being a set down.

The final score there 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Just a few moments now until Norrie comes out to court!

03:04 PM

While we wait...

Ostapenko and Maria have gone 4-4 in the third set.

So while we wait for Norrie to get underway, let's take a look at this emotional moment earlier on Centre Court. With the centenary celebrations John McEnroe took some time to give shout out to Sue Barker who is retiring from broadcasting the tournament.

She received a standing ovation:

02:57 PM

We wait for Court 1

Norrie will be up next on Court 1 but we wait for the conclusion of a thriller between Ostapenko and Maria.

Ostapenko took the first set 7-5, Maria came back in the second to take that 7-5.

They are still playing the third with Latvian 4-3 up.

02:47 PM

Norrie embracing the occasion

Cameron Norrie takes on Tommy Paul in his first last- 16 Wimbledon match with pressure on his shoulders being one of the few Brits left in the All England club this year.

Norrie, who recently won the Madrid Open, realises the strength of his opposition and has described it as a "battle".

“There’s no easy guys out there," the British No 1 said. "Tommy won really comfortably (against Jiri Vesely in round three). He seems really locked in, and he really likes the grass. It’s going to be really tough regardless if the draw is open or not. At the end of the day, I’ll take it again.

“We’ve actually practised maybe two or three times already here at Wimbledon. We know each other’s game very well. Good friends off the court. But we’re going to both leave that aside and it’s going to be a battle, for sure.”

It is an afternoon for the British players with Heather Watson already underway on Centre Court in her last 16 clash, with neither having reached the quarter-finals before.

The pressure may be on but Norrie will be looking to enjoy the Wimbledon experience and he says he has been "embracing" each match as it comes so far.

"Being the British number one, playing on Centre Court, being in the spotlight and playing to that level that I did, was a lot of fun," he told the BBC. "I embraced it and really enjoyed it."

The ninth seed overcame Spaniards Pablo Andujar and Jaume Munar, where he fought back from two sets to one down to win, before beating Steve Johnson in the third round.

"When you've got the momentum and everything is going your way, it [the home crowd support] can help," he said.

"On the flip side of that, if I was down in the score, they can bring me through it.

"I'm trying to use it to my advantage as much as I can."

All eyes are on the British stars but can they pull off victories? We will soon find out!