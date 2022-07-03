Cameron Norrie vs Tommy Paul live: Score and latest updates from Wimbledon Court One

cameron norrie vs tommy paul live score wimbledon 2022 latest - REUTERS

03:52 PM

Norrie 3-1 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Another strong service game from Norrie seemingly pushing Paul into uncharacteristic errors.

The American displays his skill to the crowd though with a shot pushed to the corner but another error gifts Norrie the game.

03:47 PM

Norrie* 2-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

A better service game for Paul after that horror start saw Norrie push his shots out three times.

That will give Paul some confidence after a nervous opening to this last 16 match.

03:46 PM

Norrie 2-0 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Norrie lobbed Paul for his first point on serve and while Paul looked to have expertly used a drop shot, it was judged out.

A rapid service game for Norrie put him in control.

03:43 PM

First set: Cameron Norrie* 1-0 Tommy Paul (*denotes next server)

Points were exchanged back and forth in the early stages, Norrie put in an early challenge which failed.

Norrie evened up the scores again to go 30-30 with Paul's service game slightly shaky - a lot of second serves needed.

A cracking rally ended in an early break point for the Brit which he executed well.

03:39 PM

Off we go

Paul to serve first

03:38 PM

Norrie and Paul out on court

Here we go then!

Norrie and Paul have come out to court and the match will be underway shortly.

There are a lot of empty seats here, I'd go as far as to say it looks half empty.

03:26 PM

Norrie out in 15 minutes

With that women's singles match concluded we have a short wait for Brit Norrie to come out to Court 1.

It should be around 15 minutes until he makes an appearance.

03:19 PM

Maria reacts

She has spoken to the BBC ahead of Norrie's match:

There are no words for this amazing crowd. It was amazing. Even when I was 5-4 down you were always there, I just said they believe in me so I believe in me and I kept going. It makes me so proud to be a mum. It's the best thing in the world. I love my two kids, to be able to do this together. It makes it really special.

Story continues

03:16 PM

Maria defeats Ostapenko

In a brave and thrilling performance Germany's Maria has defeated Latvian Ostapenko after coming back from being a set down.

The final score there 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Just a few moments now until Norrie comes out to court!

03:04 PM

While we wait...

Ostapenko and Maria have gone 4-4 in the third set.

So while we wait for Norrie to get underway, let's take a look at this emotional moment earlier on Centre Court. With the centenary celebrations John McEnroe took some time to give shout out to Sue Barker who is retiring from broadcasting the tournament.

She received a standing ovation:

02:57 PM

We wait for Court 1

Norrie will be up next on Court 1 but we wait for the conclusion of a thriller between Ostapenko and Maria.

Ostapenko took the first set 7-5, Maria came back in the second to take that 7-5.

They are still playing the third with Latvian 4-3 up.

02:47 PM

Norrie embracing the occasion

Cameron Norrie takes on Tommy Paul in his first last- 16 Wimbledon match with pressure on his shoulders being one of the few Brits left in the All England club this year.

Norrie, who recently won the Madrid Open, realises the strength of his opposition and has described it as a "battle".

“There’s no easy guys out there," the British No 1 said. "Tommy won really comfortably (against Jiri Vesely in round three). He seems really locked in, and he really likes the grass. It’s going to be really tough regardless if the draw is open or not. At the end of the day, I’ll take it again.

“We’ve actually practised maybe two or three times already here at Wimbledon. We know each other’s game very well. Good friends off the court. But we’re going to both leave that aside and it’s going to be a battle, for sure.”

It is an afternoon for the British players with Heather Watson already underway on Centre Court in her last 16 clash, with neither having reached the quarter-finals before.

The pressure may be on but Norrie will be looking to enjoy the Wimbledon experience and he says he has been "embracing" each match as it comes so far.

"Being the British number one, playing on Centre Court, being in the spotlight and playing to that level that I did, was a lot of fun," he told the BBC. "I embraced it and really enjoyed it."

The ninth seed overcame Spaniards Pablo Andujar and Jaume Munar, where he fought back from two sets to one down to win, before beating Steve Johnson in the third round.

"When you've got the momentum and everything is going your way, it [the home crowd support] can help," he said.

"On the flip side of that, if I was down in the score, they can bring me through it.

"I'm trying to use it to my advantage as much as I can."

All eyes are on the British stars but can they pull off victories? We will soon find out!