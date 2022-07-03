Cameron Norrie vs Tommy Paul live: Score and latest updates from Wimbledon Court One

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Rendell
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
cameron norrie vs tommy paul live score wimbledon 2022 latest - REUTERS
cameron norrie vs tommy paul live score wimbledon 2022 latest - REUTERS

03:52 PM

Norrie 3-1 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Another strong service game from Norrie seemingly pushing Paul into uncharacteristic errors.

The American displays his skill to the crowd though with a shot pushed to the corner but another error gifts Norrie the game.

03:47 PM

Norrie* 2-1 Paul (*denotes next server)

A better service game for Paul after that horror start saw Norrie push his shots out three times.

That will give Paul some confidence after a nervous opening to this last 16 match.

03:46 PM

Norrie 2-0 Paul* (*denotes next server)

Norrie lobbed Paul for his first point on serve and while Paul looked to have expertly used a drop shot, it was judged out.

A rapid service game for Norrie put him in control.

03:43 PM

First set: Cameron Norrie* 1-0 Tommy Paul (*denotes next server)

Points were exchanged back and forth in the early stages, Norrie put in an early challenge which failed.

Norrie evened up the scores again to go 30-30 with Paul's service game slightly shaky - a lot of second serves needed.

A cracking rally ended in an early break point for the Brit which he executed well.

03:39 PM

Off we go

Paul to serve first

03:38 PM

Norrie and Paul out on court

Here we go then!

Norrie and Paul have come out to court and the match will be underway shortly.

There are a lot of empty seats here, I'd go as far as to say it looks half empty.

03:26 PM

Norrie out in 15 minutes

With that women's singles match concluded we have a short wait for Brit Norrie to come out to Court 1.

It should be around 15 minutes until he makes an appearance.

03:19 PM

Maria reacts

She has spoken to the BBC ahead of Norrie's match:

There are no words for this amazing crowd. It was amazing. Even when I was 5-4 down you were always there, I just said they believe in me so I believe in me and I kept going.

It makes me so proud to be a mum. It's the best thing in the world. I love my two kids, to be able to do this together. It makes it really special.

03:16 PM

Maria defeats Ostapenko

In a brave and thrilling performance Germany's Maria has defeated Latvian Ostapenko after coming back from being a set down.

The final score there 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Just a few moments now until Norrie comes out to court!

03:04 PM

While we wait...

Ostapenko and Maria have gone 4-4 in the third set.

So while we wait for Norrie to get underway, let's take a look at this emotional moment earlier on Centre Court. With the centenary celebrations John McEnroe took some time to give shout out to Sue Barker who is retiring from broadcasting the tournament.

She received a standing ovation:

02:57 PM

We wait for Court 1

Norrie will be up next on Court 1 but we wait for the conclusion of a thriller between Ostapenko and Maria.

Ostapenko took the first set 7-5, Maria came back in the second to take that 7-5.

They are still playing the third with Latvian 4-3 up.

02:47 PM

Norrie embracing the occasion

Cameron Norrie takes on Tommy Paul in his first last- 16 Wimbledon match with pressure on his shoulders being one of the few Brits left in the All England club this year.

Norrie, who recently won the Madrid Open, realises the strength of his opposition and has described it as a "battle".

“There’s no easy guys out there," the British No 1 said. "Tommy won really comfortably (against Jiri Vesely in round three). He seems really locked in, and he really likes the grass. It’s going to be really tough regardless if the draw is open or not. At the end of the day, I’ll take it again.

“We’ve actually practised maybe two or three times already here at Wimbledon. We know each other’s game very well. Good friends off the court. But we’re going to both leave that aside and it’s going to be a battle, for sure.”

It is an afternoon for the British players with Heather Watson already underway on Centre Court in her last 16 clash, with neither having reached the quarter-finals  before.

The pressure may be on but Norrie will be looking to enjoy the Wimbledon experience and he says he has been "embracing" each match as it comes so far.

"Being the British number one, playing on Centre Court, being in the spotlight and playing to that level that I did, was a lot of fun," he told the BBC. "I embraced it and really enjoyed it."

The ninth seed overcame Spaniards Pablo Andujar and Jaume Munar, where he fought back from two sets to one down to win, before beating Steve Johnson in the third round.

"When you've got the momentum and everything is going your way, it [the home crowd support] can help," he said.

"On the flip side of that, if I was down in the score, they can bring me through it.

"I'm trying to use it to my advantage as much as I can."

All eyes are on the British stars but can they pull off victories? We will soon find out!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • In pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions

    Almost 30 former winners of the singles championships returned to SW19 to mark the occasion.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada falls to Germany in pivotal women's Volleyball Nations League game

    Canada's women's volleyball team lost to Germany 3-1 in a pivotal Volleyball Nations League preliminary match on Saturday in Calgary. The visiting side took the first set 25-19, the same score Canada claimed the second frame with. The Canadian women fought hard to mount a comeback, but the German team held its own to take the third and fourth sets with narrow scores of 27-25 and 25-23, respectively. Playing in her hometown, Alexa Gray led Canada (4-7) with 26 points. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • How Canada's most extreme triathlon helped heal Lac-Mégantic, Que.

    Thiago Menuci had never heard of Lac-Mégantic, Que., when he received an invitation to compete in a triathlon there in 2020. Menuci, 40, a coach and endurance athlete from Porto Alegre, in the south of Brazil, was scouting for a new challenge after he won Fodaxman in 2019 — one of the most gruelling extreme triathlon events in the Americas. He Googled Lac-Mégantic, and only then did he learn about the disaster that had struck the town of 6,000 on July 6, 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Grichuk, Diaz homer, Rockies rough up Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Rockies roughed up Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start there on July 22, 2008. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing balls and strikes — being ready to hit but laying off th

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three