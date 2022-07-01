Cameron Norrie vs Steve Johnson, Wimbledon 2022 live: Score and latest updates from the third round

Uche Amako
·5 min read
In this article:
  Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
cameron norrie vs steve johnson live wimbledon 2022 latest results - PA
06:04 PM

Norrie* 4-4 Johnson (*denotes next server)

Another Johnson service game where Norrie gets a look at breaking his man. Johnson double faults to make it deuce.

Groans from the crowd as Norrie misjudges a return and Johnson holds with an ace.

05:58 PM

Norrie 4-3 Johnson* (*denotes next server)

Wild backhand by Norrie, 15-30. Good response by Norrie to reach 40-30 with a forehand winner but he then nets a backhand, deuce.

Back-to-back returns go long from Johnson and Norrie holds.

05:54 PM

Norrie* 3-3 Johnson (*denotes next server)

Deep Norrie forehand and Johnson shanks a forehand off his own out of the court, 0-30. Johnson hits back with an ace, 15-30. Norrie gets Johnson on the run again and the American nets.

Johnson saves the first when Norrie's forehand just misses the line, 30-40. Johnson takes charge of the rally with his forehand and Norrie's defensive backhand is long, deuce.

An ace to hold from Johnson. Great recovery.

05:50 PM

Norrie 3-2 Johnson* (*denotes next server)

Norrie nets a backhand on the stretch, 30-30. But he holds again to keep his lead in the set.

Very little to separate the two players in the early stages.

05:47 PM

Norrie* 2-2 Johnson (*denotes next server)

Norrie makes his move on the Johnson serve, moving to 15-40. Norrie squanders the first and the second when he puts a forehand return long, deuce.

Good serving at a vital time for Johnson and an ace to win the game completes a very good recovery.

05:39 PM

Norrie 2-1 Johnson* (*denotes next server)

Norrie whips a lovely forehand winner up the line, 30-0. Johnson backhand clips the net and drops on Norrie's side of the net.

Another thing that's dropping is a few rain drops. It does look gloomy overhead.

Johnson backhand winner off Norrie's second serve, 40-30. Norrie holds when Johnson nets a return.

05:36 PM

Norrie* 1-1 Johnson (*denotes next server)

Norrie goes for too much on the forehand as it drops wide, 40-0. But he keeps himself in the game with a volley winner.

However Johnson does get himself on the scoreboard early when Norrie nets.

05:34 PM

First Set: Cameron Norrie 1-0 Steve Johnson* (*denotes next server)

Nice long rally to open the match and Norrie wins it when Johnson nets, 15-0. And he holds to 15 when Johnson nets a forehand approach shot.

It's a bit windy on Centre and the temperature is starting to drop. It hasn't been a hot Wimbledon Championships.

05:27 PM

Here we go!

Norrie and Johnson stride out from under the Royal Box for their match. This could be quite entertaining.

Johnson has already taken out on Brit at Wimbledon...

04:59 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Cameron Norrie's third-round match at Wimbledon, against Steve Johnson.

With Heather Watson beating Kaja Juvan 7-6(6), 6-2 earlier in the day to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in her career, Norrie now has the chance to match her achievement.

Norrie is within touching distance of the same milestone, having previously reached the third round of all four majors without progressing further. The British No 1 will take on Johnson on Centre Court, his first meeting with the American.

Johnson reached the fourth round at Wimbledon back in 2016, losing in straight sets to Roger Federer, his best performance at a major to date. Now 32, he is an experienced but eminently beatable opponent.

With Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray exiting the tournament early, Norrie now carries a greater weight of expectation on his shoulders. The raucous Centre Court crowd will be fully behind him even if, as the home favourite, he will also have to deal with the resultant pressure.

Norrie impressed in the first and second rounds, beating Pablo Andujar in straight sets before grinding out a more difficult five-set victory against Jaume Munar. Johnson, meanwhile, started with a walkover against Grigor Dimitrov before a straight-sets win against another British hopeful in Ryan Peniston.

Speaking ahead of this evening's match, Norrie projected an air of confidence. "I've been saying it all of this year, I wanted to make the second week for the first time at a [Grand] Slam," he said.

"I don't see why not. I'm feeling a bit more comfortable, moving a lot better.

"I'm playing one of my favourite tournaments, if not my favourite tournament of the year. It's another opportunity to embrace the pressure, embrace the challenge of trying to make the second week."

Asked whether he could be a dark horse to win the tournament, Norrie was similarly bullish. " It will be a big shock to me, but I'm still in the tournament, I'm still going," he said.

"I'm not really focusing on that, but I'm feeling good and looking forward to the next one. I'm in it to win it.

"I've now got another opportunity to play a third-round match here at Wimbledon. I've still got a lot of things I would like to work on and improve, but I feel like my level is improving."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo