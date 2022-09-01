Cameron Norrie vs Joao Sousa live: score and latest updates from US Open 2022

Uche Amako
·6 min read
07:55 PM

Norrie 4-4 Sousa* (*denotes next server)

Fist pump from Norrie after hitting another wide serve and finishing with a backhand winner into the open court, 15-15.

Double fault by Norrie, 30-30. Norrie then nets a mid-court forehand, 30-40. He didn't time that shot well at all.

Good second serve by Norrie and Sousa nets his backhand return, deuce. Norrie eventually survives that scare to level things up.

07:49 PM

Norrie* 3-4 Sousa (*denotes next server)

Sousa cruises to 40-0 and completes the hold with a big forehand down the line.

The Portuguese player exchanges words with someone on the far side as he collects his towel.

07:46 PM

Norrie 3-3 Sousa* (*denotes next server)

Norrie holds to 15. Not the highest quality so far, both players seem to struggling with the humid and windy conditions.

07:42 PM

Norrie* 2-3 Sousa (*denotes next server)

Sousa completes the turnaround with a service hold to 15. Norrie yet to stamp his authority on the match.

07:39 PM

Norrie 2-2 Sousa* (*denotes next server)

Forehand error by Norrie opens the door for Sousa, 15-30. Classic lefty wide serve followed by a deep forehand from Norrie, 30-30.

Norrie gets a look at an easy volley but nets, 30-40. Norrie backhand long and Sousa breaks back.

Careless service game by the Briton.

07:34 PM

Norrie* 2-1 Sousa (*denotes next server)

First ace of the match for Sousa, 15-15. Sousa runs around his backhand to hit a forehand but shanks it long, 15-30.

Another forehand error by Sousa gives Norrie two break points. A third forehand error and Norrie breaks.

Really poor game by Sousa but Norrie won't mind at all.

07:31 PM

Norrie 1-1 Sousa* (*denotes next server)

One of the biggest improvements in Norrie's game is his forehand down the line and it comes into play again as he uses it to rush Sousa into an error, 40-15.

Norrie holds when Sousa's return goes wide.

07:28 PM

First Set: Cameron Norrie* 0-1 Joao Sousa (*denotes next server)

Norrie won the toss and opted to receive.

A service hold to 30 for Sousa to open the match. Could be a match of long rallies if the first game is a sign of things to come.

07:20 PM

Here comes Norrie

The British No 1 has arrived on court and warming up against Sousa.

Would be a shock if Norrie doesn't come through this match.

07:16 PM

Day 4 results

Men's Singles Second Round

Holger Rune (28), Denmark, def. John Isner, United States, walkover.

Marin Cilic (15), Croatia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women's Singles Second Round

Petra Kvitova (21), Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, walkover.

Jessica Pegula (8), United States, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka (26), Belarus, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (28), Russia, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

07:07 PM

GAME SET MATCH EVANS

A running backhand winner down the line from the Briton seals a 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Evans is understandably delighted by that and he will meet Marin Cilic in the third round.

06:58 PM

Evans hits back

Evans has broken back against and held serve to lead 5-4.

He's a game away from the third round.

06:38 PM

Game on?

Duckworth has taken the third set and leads 3-2 with a break in the fourth.

The Australian is on fire at the moment.

06:03 PM

Dan Evans in action

Norrie's match on Court 12 follows the ongoing clash between compatriot Dan Evans and James Duckworth.

Evans won the first two sets 6-3, 6-2 and it is 4-3 on serve in the third.

05:49 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to day 4 from the US Open as British No 1 Cameron Norrie continues his campaign against Joao Sousa. Norrie didn't need to use up much energy on Tuesday as he dispatched Benoit Paire 6-0, 7-6(1), 6-0. The final set lasted just 15 minutes as Paire appeared happy to make a swift exit from the tournament.

"It's tricky, especially with how Benoit plays," Norrie said when asked about playing against someone who at times did not appear to be trying to win. Because he looks like he's not really there and he can come up with a few good shots and a few big returns. In that third set he was love-30 a couple times, 15-30, and that's when he's very dangerous. I think he's an exciting player to watch and he's a really nice guy. It's unfortunate, I think he played a little bit too quick, and at the end of the day I went out and did my job."

Norrie has already improved on his display last year when he was knocked out of the first round. He has never made it past the third round at Flushing Meadows but his form on the hard courts have been strong this year. Victory for Norrie would see him join fellow Brit Jack Draper and Andy Murray in round three. Overnight Draper knocked out 2021 semi-finalist Auger-Aliassime in a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

"It was a tough match," said Draper. "He's obviously a top player for a reason. Someone I've been watching for the last few years, wanting a chance to play against him. To beat him in a grand slam is obviously a great achievement for myself. I'm proud of the way I performed out there today.

"All the hard work that I've put in the last few years is for these moments. Obviously (for) myself it means a lot too, but (for) all the people around me that support me on a daily basis, that go through the highs and lows with me, this is a great moment."

