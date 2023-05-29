Cameron Norrie playing a forehand on clay - Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire: French Open 2023 first round live score - GETTY IMAGES/Justin Setterfield

09:43 AM

French Open: Day 2

Hello and welcome to coverage of day two from the French Open as Cameron Norrie gets his campaign under way.

The British No 1 has had a mixed season so far and arrives in Paris on the back of defeat at the Lyon Open last week.

Norrie was beaten 6-3 6-0 and appeared to be struggling with a stomach issue.

The 27-year-old, who is Britain's main hope for success at the French Open, was the defending champion in Lyon but couldn't replicate his exploits from last year. This morning he faces unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire.

Elsewhere today, arlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, two men expected to go far at the French Open, make their 2023 Roland Garros debuts against a pair of opponents who never have played a Grand Slam match.

Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain ranked No. 1 who won the US Open in September, faces Flavio Cobolli, an Italian who is ranked 159th. Djokovic, who won two of his 22 major championships in Paris, takes on Aleksander Kovacevic, an American ranked 114th.

Asked to compare the Alcaraz of today to the Alcaraz of a year ago, his coach, 2003 French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero, began by saying: “As a person, I would say he’s more mature.”

And then Ferrero added: “As a player, I think he grows up, like, super fast on the court. He can, let’s say, read the matches a little bit better.”

Djokovic begins his bid to break the men's record he currently shares with Rafael Nadal by earning Grand Slam trophy No. 23. Djokovic also can become the only man with at least three titles from each major.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Marta Kostyuk were embroiled in a bitter row over the war in Ukraine after their tense first-round match at Roland Garros. Read more here.