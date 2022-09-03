Cameron Norrie v Holger Rune live: Score and latest updates from the US Open 2022

Cameron Norrie - Cameron Norrie v Holger Rune live score us open 2022 latest - GETTY IMAGES

04:25 PM

Norrie 2-2 Rune* (*denotes next server)

Norrie races to 40-0 in his own service game before hitting his first double fault of the match.

But he holds when Rune's backhand goes long.

04:21 PM

Norrie* 1-2 Rune (*denotes next server)

Impressive serving from Rune as he holds to love to maintain his strong start.

04:19 PM

Norrie 1-1 Rune* (*denotes next server)

Rune finds the line with a huge 97mph forehand winner down the line, 0-15. Rune nets a forehand, 15-30.

Timely first serve by Norrie and Rune's return flies long. Norrie backhand drifts wide, 30-40.

Good hitting by Norrie, very close to the lines and Rune eventually nets a backhand.

Norrie survives the early threat to his serve to hold.

04:13 PM

First Set: Cameron Norrie* 0-1 Holger Rune (*denotes next server)

Rune gets the match started with a forehand winner, 15-0. Double fault by Rune, 30-30.

Norrie nets a forehand return, 40-30. Rune holds when Norrie puts a forehand long.

04:10 PM

Here we go!

Rune won the toss and will serve first.

04:08 PM

Who is Holger Rune?

The 19-year-old hails from Denmark and is ranked 26th in the world. The teen won his first ATP Tour title in April at the BMW Open.

The two players have met twice this year with Norrie coming out on top on both occasions.

03:59 PM

Today at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz, 19, tries to become the youngest man to reach the fourth round in consecutive US Open since Pete Sampras in 1989 and '90.

Standing in the way of the No 3 seed is Jenson Brooksby, another young player trying to back up a surprising run from a year ago. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals last year at 18. Brooksby was 20 last year when he went to the fourth round, where Novak Djokovic eliminated him in four sets. The American upset No. 25 Borna Coric in the third round.

Later today, Rafael Nadal takes a 17-0 record against Richard Gasquet into their night match, while No. 19 seed Danielle Collins and Alize Cornet meet after they knocked out the last two US Open champions in the first round. Collins beat two-time winner Naomi Osaka, while Cornet ended Emma Raducanu's title defense.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is also in night action against American Lauren Davis.

03:51 PM

Can Gauff win her first grand slam?

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur survived a thrilling duel to beat Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-4 6-3 on Friday, making the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff dominated fellow American Madison Keys to win 6-2 6-3 and also reach a maiden last 16 spot.

03:37 PM

Elsewhere at the US Open...

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev continued his straightforward passage through the US Open draw to set up a fourth-round clash with Nick Kyrgios.

Medvedev, who won his first grand slam title in New York 12 months ago, is yet to drop a set and was a comfortable 6-4 6-2 6-2 winner over Wu Yibing, the first Chinese man to make the third round at the US Open.

Kyrgios has maintained his form from Wimbledon and is through to the fourth round in New York for the first time following a 6-4 6-2 6-3 victory over American JJ Wolf.

Fifth seed Casper Ruud survived a scare, prevailing in a four-hour battle against Tommy Paul 7-6 (3) 6-7 (5) 7-6 (2) 5-7 6-0, while two-time former semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta continued his good form by beating Alex De Minaur.

03:24 PM

About last night...

It was a memorable evening in New York as Serena Williams played what is expected to be the final match of her incredible career.

She was involved in an epic three hour encounter with Ajla Tomljanovic on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Cameron Norrie v Holger Rune live score us open 2022 latest - AFP

03:12 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage from day six of the US Open with British No 1 Cameron Norrie in action.

Norrie has had an outstanding season and is looking to improve on his best result at Flushing Meadows, which is the third round in 2020. Standing in his way is feisty Norweigan Holger Rune and the Wimbledon semi-finalist is expecting a tough test.

"He's just a very competitive kid," said Norrie. "Just watching him practise, seeing his determination, seeing his level of focus, he really wants to be a top player. He's out there training and putting in the hours. He's very talented.

"Every time I've played him, it's been a battle. I think he really wants to beat me. I'm going to have to improve and not going to have the chance to be a little bit nervous and a little bit tight."

Norrie and Dan Evans, who is also in action today have been left to fly the British flag in New York after exits for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on Friday. Murray had mixed feelings following his loss as he fell short of making the fourth round of a slam for the first time since his hip problems began in 2017.

The Scot said: "I'm surprised I'm still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game. Matches like this, I'm really proud that I have worked myself into a position where I'm able to do that. I'm really disappointed that I didn't get over the line today.

"But I get reminded, 'this is the first time you've made the third round here since 2016'. It's been a difficult six years for me. It's been really hard. I'm hoping that in the future I can go further but, considering, I did all right."

Draper looked well placed to follow up his brilliant win over Felix Auger-Aliassime with another notable victory but began to struggle physically after going a break up in the third set against Karen Khachanov and, concerned about making the problem worse, opted to shake hands.

But he leaves the US knowing he will be a top-50 player at the end of the tournament and feeling more confident than ever about his career.

The 20-year-old said: "I know the only way to do it is to keep your head up and stay positive, with your shoulders back and just keep moving forward. There's plenty of worse things going on in the world than getting injured in the third round of the US Open when I'm 20 years old.

"I think the exciting thing is I've got such a long way to go, I can improve so much. My game is probably at 60 per cent of my capacity. I honestly believe that. I think I'm ready to do it, but it's just going to take time."