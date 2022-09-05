Cameron Norrie v Andrey Rublev, US Open 2022: live score and latest updates

Cameron Norrie vs Andrey Rublev live score us open 2022 latest - GETTY IMAGES

03:54 PM

Good afternoon

...and welcome to coverage of Cameron Norrie v Andrey Rublev. Norrie, the last Briton standing in the singles competitions, aims to make it into the quarter-finals of the 2022 US Open.

Having finally achieved his long-held goal – the second week of a major – at Wimbledon two months ago, Norrie is exhibiting a new sense of belonging that matches his career-best ranking of No 9 in the world. Win today and he would be the first British man to reach the US Open quarter-finals since Andy Murray in 2016.

He's also sporting a bright yellow shirt in New York, which has caught the attention and drawn comparisons with Nickelodeon cartoon series character, SpongeBob SquarePants.

“It wouldn't be my choice of colours,” he told reporters this week about his equipment sponsors K-Swiss. “They've not really done a maroon in a while. I think I could look better in that than the yellow, for sure. But I have to keep wearing it. SpongeBob, keep rolling!”

Away from his choice of outfit and it has been smooth sailing for Norrie so far in New York, albeit Rublev – the 24-year-old Russian who is the ninth seed here – is likely to constitute the first serious threat.

"I think I'm going to have to be very proactive and be the one dictating the point as much as I can," Norrie said.

"Obviously there's going to be times, a lot of times, I'm going to have to defend, but I'm going to have to be aggressive."

The pair have played twice before, with Rublev winning in St Petersburg in 2020 and Norrie coming out on top last year in San Diego.

"He moves really well. It's going to be long rallies, it's going to be mental; it's going to be a really physical match," said Rublev.

"It's going to be smart tennis because, to beat him, you have to play really smart."