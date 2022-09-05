Cameron Norrie v Andrey Rublev, US Open 2022: live score and latest updates

Tom Ward
·8 min read
Cam Norrie prepares to hit a forehand at Flushing Meadows -&nbsp;Cameron Norrie v Andrey Rublev, US Open 2022: live score and latest updates - AP
Cam Norrie prepares to hit a forehand at Flushing Meadows - Cameron Norrie v Andrey Rublev, US Open 2022: live score and latest updates - AP

05:30 PM

Now the roof IS closing

We've got a near-eight-minute delay now for the roof to close.

Strange decision making at Flushing Meadows here but it feels like they might have finally landed on the right result.

Time for cuppa and then we'll be back to it.

05:28 PM

Cam Norrie 4-6 3-4 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server)   

Norrie responds with his own convincing hold. Has that break re-energised the Brit?

05:26 PM

Cam Norrie* 4-6 2-4 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server) 

Rublev holds but it is still spitting at Flushing Meadows. Curious call from the tournament officials.

05:25 PM

Scratch that

The roof has remained open.

A real dummy from the match referee there.

05:21 PM

The roof is closing

A break for Cam Norrie....could this change the momentum in this match?

More humidity, slower ball speeds. This could favour the Brit if he erases the errors.

05:18 PM

It's raining

Drops are starting to fall at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Are they going to close the roof here?

05:15 PM

Cam Norrie 4-6 2-3 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server) 

Norrie could do with a comfortable hold here and looks like he might get it after racing to 40-15.

Rublev gets a point but Norrie holds. That's a big game for Norrie.

05:13 PM

Cam Norrie* 4-6 1-3 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server) 

Norrie does well to get 30-30 but yet another backhand unforced error gives Rublev game point.

That shot is a real Achilles' heel for the Brit at the moment but then a huge forehand hauls him to deuce.

Oooooo a double fault from Rublev. Break point Norrie...but he can't covert after Rublev finishes on a smash.

And then another backhand misses for Norrie and Rublev now has game point. But he then misses after Norris brings him into the net.

OH THAT'S SUPERB FROM RUBLEV. Incredible recovery on the forehand side wins him the point before he secures a crucial hold.

05:02 PM

Cam Norrie 4-6 1-2 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server)

Rublev looks to be one step ahead of Norrie here and the Russian gets to 15-40 again.

This feels like a huge moment in the trajectory of this match.

Rublev loses one break point with an unforced error on return. Can he take the next? Yes, a superb return gives the Russian an early break in this second set.

Norrie's body language is off at the moment, he's clearly frustrated but is there a physical problem for the Brit?

04:59 PM

Cam Norrie* 4-6 1-1 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server)

Rublev has a reputation as one of the more combustible players on tour and you wonder how much that missed forehand might linger in his psyche.

Norrie looks to take advantage of any mental lapse and gets to 15-30 but another backhand error lets Rublev off the hook.

More errors on that side give Rublev the game. Something's got to start click on the Brit's backhand.

04:54 PM

Cam Norrie 4-6 1-0 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server)

Norrie looks to start this set quickly but Rublev has undeniably found a rhythm here.

It's 30-30 after another Norrie error - they're starting to rack up now....and there's another!

Early break point for Rublev but he lets it slide by after an ambitious forehand down the line misses.

Norrie fights back to take three straight points and holds.

04:48 PM

Cam Norrie* 4-6 0-0 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server)

A 133mph ace starts the game, that's rapid from Rublev.

But then two drop points from the Russian, the second coming from a double fault which he blames on crowd noise.

An ace gets us back to parity before a simple miss from Norrie on the Rublev second serve gives the Russian a set point.

ACE. First set Rublev.

04:45 PM

Cam Norrie 4-5 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server)

Rublev senses this might be a chance and gets to 15-40 after a some heavy hitting brings about three Norrie errors.

He takes his first chance and that's the first break of this match. It's excellent stuff from the Russian.

He'll now serve for this first set.

04:41 PM

Cam Norrie* 4-4 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server)

Norrie has a great chance to get to 0-30 on the Rublev serve but puts a weak second serve from the Russian into the net.

Rublev battles back going up 30-15 thanks to taking the point of the match so far, a see-saw 35-shot rally ending with a superb backhand pass.

Norrie responds with an impossible backhand cross court from the Rublev serve and then gets to deuce with another pass, this time with a forehand down the line.

Rublev shuts the door though, an ace bringing him back level in this set.

04:32 PM

Cam Norrie 4-3 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server)

Norrie races to 40-0 again, winning seven points in a row on serve.

A Rublev smash gets him a point but he then misses on an ambitious backhand crosscourt.

Another comfortable hold for Norrie.

04:29 PM

Cam Norrie* 3-3 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server)

Norrie is clearly targeting Rublev's backhand, the weaker of the Russian's two sides.

Rublev responds well though, back-to-back aces at 129mph are followed by a bullet forehand down the line as he holds.

04:26 PM

Cam Norrie 3-2 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server)

Norrie has the ability to generate some superb angles and shows that with an easy love hold there.

Three heavy, top-spin forehands are too much for the Russian to handle.

Excellent hold.

04:24 PM

Cam Norrie* 2-2 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server)

Rublev races to 40-0 thanks to some clean, powerful hitting but can't finish the game off after netting a drop shot on game point.

Norrie misses with the next return next though and we're all tied up in the first.

04:22 PM

Cam Norrie 2-1 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server)

A big ace from Norrie takes him to 40-15 before the players exchange some heavy groundstrokes ending as Rublev nets.

The quality is on the up though as these two go through these early jousts.

04:18 PM

Cam Norrie* 1-1 Andrey Rublev (*denotes next server)

This game has started in rather scrappy fashion with both players struggling to find their range.

Rublev responds to Norrie's double fault with one of his own but cashes in on Norrie unforced errors and takes the game to 15.

04:15 PM

First Set: Cam Norrie 1-0 Andrey Rublev* (*denotes next server)

Norrie begins with a double fault, hardly the best of starts, and is suddenly under pressure in the first game at 15-30.

But the Brit fights back, winning three straight points to take the first game.

04:05 PM

Unknown territory for Norrie

Seventh seed Norrie has already gone further than he ever has before at Flushing Meadows. Win today and he faces a match with either four-time winner Rafael Nadal or American 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday.

Both players are out on court and ready for their respective warm-ups.

03:54 PM

Good afternoon

...and welcome to coverage of Cameron Norrie v Andrey Rublev. Norrie, the last Briton standing in the singles competitions, aims to make it into the quarter-finals of the 2022 US Open.

Having finally achieved his long-held goal – the second week of a major – at Wimbledon two months ago, Norrie is exhibiting a new sense of belonging that matches his career-best ranking of No 9 in the world. Win today and he would be the first British man to reach the US Open quarter-finals since Andy Murray in 2016.

He's also sporting a bright yellow shirt in New York, which has caught the attention and drawn comparisons with Nickelodeon cartoon series character, SpongeBob SquarePants.

“It wouldn't be my choice of colours,” he told reporters this week about his equipment sponsors K-Swiss. “They've not really done a maroon in a while. I think I could look better in that than the yellow, for sure. But I have to keep wearing it. SpongeBob, keep rolling!”

Away from his choice of outfit and it has been smooth sailing for Norrie so far in New York, albeit Rublev – the 24-year-old Russian who is the ninth seed here – is likely to constitute the first serious threat.

"I think I'm going to have to be very proactive and be the one dictating the point as much as I can," Norrie said.

"Obviously there's going to be times, a lot of times, I'm going to have to defend, but I'm going to have to be aggressive."

The pair have played twice before, with Rublev winning in St Petersburg in 2020 and Norrie coming out on top last year in San Diego.

"He moves really well. It's going to be long rallies, it's going to be mental; it's going to be a really physical match," said Rublev.

"It's going to be smart tennis because, to beat him, you have to play really smart."

