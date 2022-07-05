Cameron Norrie-mania — from practicing with a sawn-off squash racquet to the moped accident that changed his life

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Giulia Crouch
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
  • Andy Murray
    Andy Murray
    British professional tennis player from Scotland
  • David Goffin
    David Goffin
    Belgian tennis player
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

He’s in the final eight, the last Brit standing and he’s a Londoner (well, sort of).

Cameron Norrie, 26, is Britain’s hope for a Wimbledon win this year after an impressive victory on Sunday against 30th seed Tommy Paul, whom he beat in straight sets.

South African born Norrie, who now lives in Putney, is the first British man to reach the singles quarter-finals since Andy Murray in 2017 and first British player since Johanna Konta in 2019. And the good news is, he’s feeling confident despite never having got this far in a tournament before. “A lot of the top players get better as the tournament progresses,” he said. “I feel like that with myself, for sure. I’m improving and my level is getting better. I’m definitely a little bit more calm in the bigger matches. It’s nice to do it that way round.”

As he takes on Belgian David Goffin in his first Grand Slam quarter-final today, he can rely on the support of the SW19 crowds, something he says has helped him this far. "I think from the first round everyone has been behind me and supporting me," he said. “It’s shown in tough moments in the matches - especially serving for the match there. There were a lot of things going around my head but I managed to stay calm and do it."

Ahead of the big game, we take a look at Norrie’s journey to tennis success.

Born in Johannesburg to two sporty microbiologist Brits

Cameron Norrie was born in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1995 to a Welsh mother and Scottish father but grew up in Auckland, New Zealand which is where his parents and sister, Bronwen, still live. The family relocated in 1998, when Norrie was just three, after their neighbour was the victim of a burglary at gunpoint.

His parents, both microbiologists, but also keen sportspeople always supported Norrie’s tennis talent. In fact, it was his mum Helen, an accomplished long-distance runner in her youth, who first introduced him to the game. She fashioned a tennis racket from a sawn-off squash racquet so he could hit a ball around in the driveway of the family home when he was growing up. As a junior he represented New Zealand until age 16 and his mum would drive him to 6.15 am practice sessions. His dad David also had sporting prowess and is a former British universities No 1 squash player.

Despite his international background Norrie says he feels British and loves it in the UK. “I consider myself British,” he said. “Both my parents are British. My mum is Welsh and my dad is Scottish, with a filthy Scottish accent. My background is from various places but I’m living here, based here. I feel good coming back here, practising with the younger Brits.

“I love rugby, cricket. I’m feeling pretty at home. It’s great to follow all the sports here.”

Cameron Norrie in action during his fourth round match against Tommy Paul of the U.S. (REUTERS)
Cameron Norrie in action during his fourth round match against Tommy Paul of the U.S. (REUTERS)

He moved to London alone aged 16 and suffered burn out

Norrie reached No 10 as a junior in New Zealand but a lack of funding pushed him to move to the UK. His parents Helen and David paid for their son’s expenses and overseas tournaments. “Cameron got a bit of money, but not much,” Helen said in 2017 “And basically we’ve done this all ourselves with Auckland Tennis backing us.”

So in 2011 he moved to London, where he lived for three years while playing in junior tournaments. But even at that young age he realised he wasn’t ready to give everything to the sport. “I don’t think I was mature enough to cope,” he said. “I got burnt out and felt like I needed some reality and stability back in my life.”

He took a tennis scholarship at a Texan university, where he studied sociology which he took just as seriously as the training because he didn’t want tennis to be his sole focus.

It was while he was studying at Texas Christian University (TCU) that Norrie was injured in a moped crash after a “big night” of drinking. He said: “We all had a pretty big night and definitely a couple too many. I decided to drive my moped to my girlfriend’s place. I didn’t even make it 20 metres when I ended up falling off and bashing my chin on the steering wheel. I left the moped on the ground surrounded by blood everywhere.”

He needed six stitches and failed a concussion test which meant he wasn’t permitted to play in the Dallas tournament in the ATP Challenger. His coach put him on a “final warning”. “I remember it so clearly; telling us that I could have easily been killed and I shouldn’t have been sitting here with the boys,” he said.

“It hit me hard. . . I thought to myself, ‘What the f*** am I doing? Going out every Thursday, Friday and Saturday for what?’ From then on I decided I wanted to play pro tennis and made an oath not to waste one second on the court, and I definitely made better decisions off the court too. The whole situation made me more grateful for the opportunity I had, and I’m glad I had that moment early on in my career when it wasn’t too late.”

The incident changed his life and super-charged his drive. He said it was “turning point” and “in the end it was a positive thing and it definitely kicked me into gear.”

Turned pro in 2017 and now he’s the last Brit left in Wimbledon

Only eight months after turning pro Norrie won his first Davis Cup match against the then world No.23 Roberto Bautista-Agut. Davis Cup captain John Lloyd described it as: “one of the most impressive debuts of all time”.

He trained with Andy Murray in 2017 whom he called a “great role model” but now the tables have turned. After his most recent win Murray said of Norrie: “I’d be lying if I said that I called that to be honest. However, I have spent a decent amount of time around him and practised with him quite a lot and he works extremely hard.

“I think he’s a great example for not just British players but all tennis players to look at and go, if you put the effort in day in, day out and properly dedicate yourself to the sport, have an attitude like he does, it can take you a long, long way.”

Louise Jacobi is supporting her boyfriend Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon (AFP via Getty Images)
Louise Jacobi is supporting her boyfriend Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon (AFP via Getty Images)

He lives in East Putney and is dating an American designer

Norrie has a “compact but immaculate” flat in East Putney, according to the Times. He also doesn’t own a car and prefers to cycle around the capital.

His girlfriend is Louise Jacobi, an American textiles designer who studied at London’s prestigious Central St Martins. She used to work for Calvin Klein and now works as a textiles consultant for New York-based Please Don’t Touch.

She posts many pictures of the pair on her Instagram and while it’s not known how they met, they went public on social media in 2019.

He’s gluten free and has a weakness for chocolate

As you’d expect from a tennis player, Norrie eats pretty healthily but isn’t super strict with himself, believing that enjoying your meal is as important as calorie counting. “Tennis players like to eat dinner,” he said. “It’s the way we wind down and relax.”

Although he’s not a dab-hand in the kitchen. He’s good “with toast” he recently told The Times and having lived in New Zealand, “solid” on the barbecue.

For breakfast he has eggs and toast and a South African breakfast cereal called ProNutro, which is wholegrain with chocolate-flavoured maize and soya. “It’s like baby food and I love it.”

Because he’s gluten-free and coeliac he doesn’t eat things like pizza or burgers but he can’t resist chocolate. “Chocolate is my weakness,” he said. “But if I cut it out all together, I find myself fighting the temptation and then giving in, killing a whole bar in one go . . . and then feeling bad about it. So while I try to make good decisions with my food all the time, I also allow myself a treat.”

Cameron Norrie reacts after breaking serve during his fourth round match against Tommy Paul (REUTERS)
Cameron Norrie reacts after breaking serve during his fourth round match against Tommy Paul (REUTERS)

He’s a lightweight

Norrie never celebrates a win with a drink (or drowns his sorrows from a loss) which means that when he does booze he doesn’t need much. “It’s good because it means that when we do drink we spend a lot less,” he said.

He can tell his coach anything

Norrie has had the same coach, Facundo Lugones, since he went pro and really trusts him. “He really gets the best out of me,” he said. “It is nice to have someone who knows you well off the court. I can tell him anything. I think it is important you can have someone you can speak openly with about how you are feeling.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes. “It was just a huge sense of relief,” Reddick said. The Richard Childress Racing driver won by 3.304

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Maple Leafs fans voted "most annoying" in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed