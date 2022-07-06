Cameron Norrie joins list of Open era British men’s semi-finalists at Wimbledon

Andy Murray, Roger Taylor and Tim Henman (PA) (PA)

Cameron Norrie has become only the fourth British man to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon in the Open era.

The British number one beat Belgium’s David Goffin in five sets and will face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the last four.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Britain’s previous three male semi-finalists.

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor made two semi-finals in the 1970s (PA) (PA Archive)

Sheffield-born Taylor won six singles titles and 10 doubles titles during the 1960s and 1970s and, in the Open era, reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 1970 and 1973.

The first run saw him pull off a major shock by beating defending champion Rod Laver en route.

However, he lost to Ken Rosewall at that Championships and was beaten by unfancied Jan Kodes, who went on to win the title, three years later.

Tim Henman

The rain cost Tim Henman in 2001 (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Archive)

Nearly-man Henman reached four semi-finals, in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002, and agonisingly lost them all.

The 2001 defeat was the most painful as he led wild card Goran Ivanisevic 2-1 with a break of serve in the fourth set when the weather intervened and upset his momentum. Ivanisevic went on to win the match after it carried over into the next day, and beat Pat Rafter in the final.

Each time Henman lost to the eventual champion; Peter Sampras (twice) and Lleyton Hewitt.

Andy Murray

Andy Murray lost to Andy Roddick in his first semi (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Scot Murray memorably ended 77 years of hurt by winning the title in 2013, against Novak Djokovic, and three years later by beating Milos Raonic. But he had his fair share of semi-final disappointment as well.

Murray first reached the last four in 2009, losing in four sets to Andy Roddick. Rafael Nadal accounted for him at the same stage in 2010 and 2011, before Murray beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the 2012 final, where he lost to Roger Federer.

Now 35, Murray’s Wimbledon this year ended in the second round to John Isner.