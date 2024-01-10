Cameron Norrie gears up for Australian Open by reaching last eight in Auckland

Cameron Norrie continued his Australian Open preparations with victory over Frenchman Luca Van Assche in the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The British number one saw off his 19-year-old opponent 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-1 in just under two and a half hours to set up a quarter-final against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo.

Having claimed the opening set, Norrie had match point in the tie-break before Van Assche came through to bring the match level.

He was then broken by Van Assche in the opening game of set three before hitting back emphatically, rattling off six games in succession to secure the win.

Norrie is seeded 19th for the Australian Open ahead of the draw taking place in Melbourne on Thursday.