Cameron Norrie: British number one reaches last 16 of Wimbledon for first time

Cameron Norrie has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time after beating American Steve Johnson.

The British number one triumphed in straight sets on Centre Court 6-4 6-1 6-0 in just under two hours.

Norrie will take on another American, Tommy Paul, next - marking the first time a British man has been in the fourth round of the men's draw in five years.

The South African-born star was thrilled about his impressive victory over Johnson, saying: "I couldn't be happier, especially with all of my friends and family watching. I enjoyed the match today and it was a little less stressful for my squad!

"I'm enjoying playing at this level, enjoying the process of it all, and enjoying improving. My team and I have all got the same goals and it's been a lot of fun. I want to keep going and keep on ticking more boxes."

He continued: "I'm as ready as I can be, I'm training as hard as I can. I'm moving better, feeling a lot better on the court and as I say, I'm as ready as I can be."

Norrie took the opening set 6-4 after a brilliant break of serve to round things off - and started off as the better player having earned himself two break points.

The Briton put 80% of his first serves in and hit just four unforced errors during the second set, and took advantage of Johnson's level dropping with the fourth round in his grasp.

In another triumph for team GB on Thursday, British number four Heather Watson reached the last 16 of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

The 30-year-old player beat Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Court One 7-6, 6-2, taking her into the fourth round of the women's singles.

Watson said she was "so happy" reaching round four of Wimbledon, adding that the crowd helped get her over the line at the end.

On Saturday, Britain's Katie Boulter takes on France's Harmony Tan in round three of the women's singles, while Liam Broady faces Australian Alex De Minaur, who knocked out another Briton Jack Draper.

Earlier this week, two of Britain's biggest tennis stars Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu were knocked out of the tournament in the second round.