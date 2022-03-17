Reigning champion Cameron Norrie reaches Indian Wells quarter-finals

British number one Cameron Norrie continued his Indian Wells title defence with a comfortable 6-2 6-4 win over American Jenson Brooksby.

The world number 12 raced into a 4-0 lead as he eased through the opening set against his 21-year-old opponent.

Brooksby, the world number 43, fought back at the start of the second and broke Norrie in a marathon second game.

Make that 4⃣ @atptour QFs in a row@cam_norrie powers through defeating Jenson Brooksby 6-2, 6-4 at Indian Wells#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/BYOBqKqtDe — LTA (@the_LTA) March 17, 2022

Norrie recovered from 3-0 down to win the next four games, but was broken again to level it up at 4-4.

Norrie secured the decisive break of serve in the ninth game before serving out the match to love.

He will play Spanish world number 19 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals. The 18-year-old Alcaraz had earlier secured a 7-5 6-1 victory over Gael Monfils .

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal continued his winning streak, achieving his 18th consecutive win by defeating American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5).

The 35-year-old will face Australian Nick Kyrgios on Thursday in the quarter-finals.

In his post-match interview, Nadal said Opelka was “one of the toughest opponents on tour” but he had played his best match of the tournament so far to win.

Make that 18 on the run 🙌@RafaelNadal passes the Opelka test 7-6 7-6 and moves into his 12th QF in the desert!#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/tVpm1LSosG — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 16, 2022

Earlier action saw Kyrgios, Russia’s Andrew Rublev and Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic pass through their fourth-round matches.

Kecmanovic will play Taylor Fritz and Rublev will face Gregor Dimitrov in the last eight.