Cameron Johnson will be reevaluated next week

Erik Slater: Jordi Fernandez said Cam Johnson will be reevaluated next week, meaning he will miss at least the next two games after tonight. At that point, the Nets will have just two more games before the trade deadline (Feb. 6).

Source: Twitter @erikslater_

More on this storyline

Indiana has talented young players such as Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard, etc., that teams around the league have inquired about. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have continued to evaluate their roster while conducting due diligence on the trade market, including (Cam) Johnson. During trade talks, the Nets have valued future draft picks and want to maintain cap space looking ahead. Amid Brooklyn’s rebuild, the Nets are also evaluating which young players will remain part of the core. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2025

While the Kings have long been linked as one of the top trade suitors for Cam Johnson, it’s worth noting Sacramento has been resistant to parting with rookie guard Devin Carter in trade talks with teams, league sources told HoopsHype. Instead, a combination of Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles with future first-round pick draft capital has been identified as Sacramento’s most consistent package when they’ve looked to upgrade the roster in trade talks with teams, according to NBA executives around the league who’ve spoken with HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2025

Despite being in the midst of a rebuild, the Nets highly value Cam Johnson, who turns 29 in March. Brooklyn has a 0-10 record with Johnson out of the lineup. As previously reported on HoopsHype, It would take more than one first-round pick to pry Johnson from Brooklyn, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2025

