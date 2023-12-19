Cameron Douglas' Girlfriend Viviane Celebrates Daughter Lua's 6th Birthday: 'My Angel'

The actor shares his daughter and son Ryder with longtime girlfriend Viviane Thibes

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Cameron Douglas/Instagram Cameron Douglas' daughter Lua celebrates her birthday

Cameron Douglas' daughter is celebrating another year around the sun.

On Monday, the actor's longtime girlfriend Viviane Thibes, 44, celebrated the couple's daughter Lua on her 6th birthday, sharing a black and white photo on Instagram. Lua poses in a letterman's jacket with her name printed on the left corner, smiling as the photo is taken.

"Happy Birthday my Angel . You are definitely a Guru in my life . Te amo Have the best year !!!!!❤️," Thibes wrote in her caption.

In addition to their daughter Lua, the couple is also parents to son Ryder, 2½.

In May, Cameron — who is the son of Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker — spoke with PEOPLE about his episode of online recovery talkshow Addiction Talk by American Addiction Centers, opening up about how he navigates the relationships in his family as someone in recovery.

"I'm certainly not going to try to hide anything from them. The idea is to be in a position that I'm feeling good about and making them feel good about. All that stuff is just in the past. Maybe some interesting stories for the campfire one day," he said.

Fatherhood has changed the way he looks at life, as has his recovery. When it comes to his own kids, "I can't help but be hyperaware of little traits that I see in my kids and maybe where they could end up going one way or another as they get older. I think it's helpful to have that perspective earlier on, so you can nudge them in a direction where they can utilize all their traits positively."

"My lifestyle is all about staying healthy and focused," the father of two noted. "There's nothing better than two beautiful children to keep you focused. And their mother, Viviane, is such a fantastic mother and so very helpful."

Though they're still young, Cameron can see some of his family's signature creative spark in his little ones, something that means a lot to him.

"It's interesting. My son is just over 2, and he's got a great disposition — always has a smile on his face and loves meeting new people," he shared.

"But my daughter, she does really amazing imitations," he continued. "I don't think she realizes it, but the first time she did it, she was imitating one of her friends, who is the son of a close friend of mine. And she didn't preface the imitation by saying who she was imitating. She just started doing it, and I knew who it was. It was so spot on that it was a little creepy, like whoa."



The support of that family has been one of the driving forces in Cameron's recovery.

"I think when somebody is really struggling, to have love and support is crucial. Because at least for myself, there are some parts of my life that were so dark that I was maybe starting to lose hope for myself," he said. "Then having the love and support of people that you also love and respect, it was just critical for me."

