Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson and More Show Off Their Fight Skills in the Boss Bitch Challenge

Hollywood's most famous actresses are showing off their fight skills in a fun new Instagram challenge!

Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Halle Berry were just some of the stars who joined forces with famed stuntwoman Zoë Bell to create a video in which they each performed a different stunt on Instagram.

"#BossBitchFightChallenge So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell’s #BossBitchFightChallenge," Diaz, 47, wrote on Instagram. "Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes! 🥊💥."

The video starts off with Bell — who was Uma Thurman’s stunt double in the Kill Bill franchise, as well as Lucy Lawless’ stunt double in Xena: Warrior Princess — reclining on a couch while attempting to read a book and complaining of boredom.

"I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends!" Bell, 41, says. As she tosses the book aside, she approaches the camera, saying, “Wait a minute, I can play with my friends!”

Cameron Diaz/instagram Halle Berry

The scene quickly switches to Lawless, 52, who jumps back from the kick, saying, "What the heck, Zozo?" before delivering a punch.

As music to "The Healer" by KT Tunstall began to play, several A-list actresses began to make appearances such as Drew Barrymore and Juliette Lewis.

Diaz can be seen outside of her home, throwing a bag of groceries to the side as she delivers a punch to the screen. Rosario Dawson also makes an appearance, laughing at the screen just before she kicks it off to the next star.

Cameron Diaz/instagram Scarlett Johansson

Cameron Diaz/instagram Margot Robbie

Cameron Diaz/instagram Zoe Saldana

Clad in black workout gear, Florence Pugh also joins in on the fun, nearly smashing a bottle of wine before catching herself and using a green dog toy instead of the bottle.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood's Julia Butters quickly smashes her elbow toward the camera. Robbie, 29, channels her character Harley Quinn when she grabs a baseball bat before seemingly smashing it at the camera, while Berry, 53, recovers from falling backward into a pool only to deliver a punch worthy of John Wick 3.

As the video comes to an end, Bell laughs saying, "I love this game! Who wants to play next week?"