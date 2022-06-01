Cameron Diaz Says Her 'Whole Concept of Aging Has Changed' Now She Has a Toddler: 'I'm Excited'

WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 10: Actress Cameron Diaz arrives at Because Age Is A State Of Mind: Cameron Diaz Joins MPTF To Celebrate Health And Fitness at The Wasserman Campus on June 10, 2016 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Cameron Diaz is embracing her journey as an older mom!

Last week while speaking to GOOP's podcast with the company's founder and her longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow, the Bad Teacher actress discussed her life as a mother at the age of 49.

"The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years," Diaz, who shares a 2-year-old daughter, Raddix, with her husband Benji Madden, said.

"It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child."

"I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s," she continued.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)
Noel Vasquez/GC Images

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Says She Hasn't Worked Out in 8 Months Thanks to an Injury: 'It's Been a Process'

Diaz also believed the genetics she inherited from her family would undoubtedly help make her wishes a reality.

"My family's from sturdy stock," she shared. "My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around. I think I've got some of that."

She added, "And as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don't do."

Diaz also expressed her gratitude for the support she receives in life despite being "the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids."

"I'm lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her," she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Stepping Away from Acting: I 'Wanted to Make My Life Manageable'

Earlier this month, The Mask actress spoke candidly about the challenges and rewards of parenting during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

After telling host Kelly Clarkson that motherhood is "the best thing I've ever done in life," Diaz also shared there have been times when she has lost her cool with her daughter.

During those moments when parenting can be frustrating, the star said she does her "mom checklist" and tries to understand what Raddix might be feeling.

"Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, 'What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?' " Diaz explained.

"And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it."

Still, the Golden Globe nominee admitted that moments like these can be "challenging."

She added, "But you know what's also really imperative — to repair. Like if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, 'Oh my God, mommy lost her s---' And, 'I didn't mean to say that to you. If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that mommy's human too.' "

