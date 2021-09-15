Cameron Diaz Says Being Clear on Your Relationship Expectations Is 'What Dating Is All About'

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz knows what she wants!

On Wednesday, the actress gave some insightful dating advice while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show. During the segment, Diaz introduced the concept of "hardballing" to Barrymore and her co-host Ross Matthews.

The term means being clear about one's relationship expectations from the beginning and moving on if they aren't met. After learning about hardballing, Matthews shared a story about one of his friends who had been unknowingly implementing the concept into her dating life.

"I have a girlfriend who kept saying, 'These guys keep leaving me, they keep leaving me,' [and], I go, 'Well, what are the first dates like?'" he said. "She said, 'Well I ask them if they want kids.' Girl, what are you doing on date one? You don't ask if you want kids, you ask if you like pizza or the color blue."

Diaz said Matthews' friend sounded like "a natural hardballer."

"She is like, 'This is what I want, are you in?' So, she shouldn't be looking at it that they are leaving her, she should be going, 'You know what, you don't add up to me, you're not at my place,' but that's okay," Diaz continued. "Then you at least know that we are not in the same place. And I think that's what dating is all about."

"I think it's important to know what you want," Matthews agreed. "And when you see it, hold onto it. And if you find something that's not for you, don't be afraid to move on."

Diaz concluded with another wise piece of advice: "And mostly if the other person is not holding onto you, let go of them."

Diaz tied the knot with Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden in 2015. The couple later welcomed their first baby — daughter Raddix Madden — in December 2019.

Last month, Madden showered his wife with love for her 49th birthday in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Donato Sardella/Getty Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

"Happy Birthday to my Wife," he wrote alongside an image of artwork. "You are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you ❤️🙏 what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you ❤️🙏🎉 @camerondiaz."

Diaz previously opened about marriage and family in April 2020 during an episode of makeup artist Gucci Westman's YouTube Series, "Makeup & Friends."

"I love being married," she said at the time. "The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that."

More recently, she discussed her parenting dynamic with Benji while appearing on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show Hart to Heart in August.

"Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs," Diaz said of her toddler, who turns 2 later this year. "I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag-team."