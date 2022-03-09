Cameron Diaz reveals why she ‘never’ washes her face as she opens up about Hollywood beauty standards

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz has opened up about societal beauty standards, detailing how she never washes her face.

Diaz, 49, discussed how her perspecpective on beauty changed when she stopped acting, during a recent appearance on Michelle Visage’s new BBC podcast, Rule Breakers. The star of The Holiday noted how she felt trapped in Hollywood, due to the importance of physical appearances.

“I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to,” she explained. “I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.”

“It’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty, and I think that that’s one of the biggest things,” she added. “The last eight years…I’m like wild, I’m like a wild animal, I’m a beast.”

According to Diaz, the “last thing” she’s concerned about now, “on a daily basis,” is how she looks. Regarding how she got to this point, she noted that she’s “stopped looking in the mirror” and doesn’t take many pictures of herself. After spending multiple hours a day looking in the mirror during her acting career, she discovered how “toxic” it was.

“You just start to pick yourself apart, you know?” she explained. “And you’re like, ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself?’ My body’s strong, my body’s capable. Why am I going to talk down to it? Why am I going to be mean to it when it’s carried me this far?’”

While Diaz owns “a billion products” at her home, she doesn’t have much of a beauty routine, as she barely even washes her face.

“I literally do nothing, I like never wash my face,” she said. “I have a billion products that I use twice a month, if I’m lucky. I’ll be like ‘oh, I better put this on. One time works, right? Like is that all I have to do?’ I’m just not in that place right now where I put any energy.”

As she’ll be turning 50 this August, Diaz said that her biggest goal is to “stay strong” and remain focused on her child, Raddix, aged 2, who she shares with her husband, Benji Madden.

“I want to be able to be the mom who can run around and do all the fun stuff with her,” she said. “I want my energy to stay vital. I want to feel that way to her. I don’t want her to feel like she has an old mom.”

Since leaving acting behind, Diaz launched her own wine business called Avaline with her partner Katherine Power in July 2020. The wine is vegan friendly and made from organic grapes.