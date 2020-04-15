Cameron Diaz gushes about loving lockdown and motherhood in rare live Instagram appearance

Cameron Diaz welcomed a baby girl in December 2019. (Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz has said motherhood is “the best thing ever” as she opened up in a rare video interview.

The 47-year-old Charlie’s Angels star gave birth to her first child, daughter Raddix, in December last year and admitted as a new mother life in lockdown is not a big change to her routine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Diaz told Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power in a live Instagram chat: "I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody.”

Read more: Cameron Diaz opens up about leaving Hollywood

Cameron Diaz chatted about being a new mother in lockdown. (Katherine Power/Instagram)

The actress - who married musician Benji Madden in 2015 after a year of dating - gushed about being a mother.

She said: "I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

"I'm either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby - and usually all at the same time."

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz married in 2015. (Getty Images)

And she admitted that once her daughter is asleep she likes to wind down by cooking and enjoying a glass of wine.

Diaz said: "I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking… I drink [wine] every night it's my wind down for the day.

Read more: Cameron Diaz career and life highlights

"After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible.

"He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."