Cameron Diaz just got super candid about the challenges of ageing in the public eye

Jennifer Savin
·2 min read
Photo credit: JB Lacroix - Getty Images
We all know the world is pretty messed up when it comes to having unrealistic beauty 'ideals' and expectations, especially for women and female-presenting folk. Not only can it feel like there's an immense pressure to have a particular body shape (something exacerbated by social media and which has even lead to a rise in risky BBL surgery), but also to stay looking 'youthful' at every age.

The latter is something that actor Cameron Diaz just opened up about in a new podcast with Michelle Visage, Rule Breakers, on which she said that at the age of 49, she's fallen 'victim' to every BS expectation going.

"I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times," she confessed to Michelle. "It's hard not to, it's hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty, and I think that that’s one of the biggest things... The last eight years, girl, I’m like wild. I’m like a wild animal, like a beast and I don't care!"

Photo credit: VALERIE MACON - Getty Images
The Charlie's Angels star also said that being in the Hollywood spotlight lead to her overanalysing her body and having a negative approach towards it.

"You stop looking in the mirror and stop taking selfies, as an actor I probably sit in the mirror for seven hours a day... it's toxic. You just start to pick yourself apart, you know," she explained. "And you’re like 'Why I am sitting here like being so mean to myself? My body's strong, my body's capable. Why am I going to talk down to it? Why am I going to be mean to it when it's like carried me this far?'."

However, the mother-of-one said she's now turned a corner and that overthinking her appearance isn't something she has time for any more, or allows herself to do. "I'm going to be fifty this year, it's so great because you know more... The last thing I think about [now] on a daily basis [is] what I look like," she concluded.

Fair play, Cameron, fair play – we love the honesty.

