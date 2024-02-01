Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Play Former Spies in First Glimpse of Netflix's “Back in Action”: Watch

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz star as married former CIA agents who are drawn back into the line of duty in 'Back in Action'

Netflix/Youtube Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in Netflix's Back in Action

Netflix is sharing a first look at Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz's next movie.

On Thursday, the streaming service debuted a video showcasing its upcoming movies and television series. A short clip from Foxx and Diaz's new film Back in Action is featured, revealing the actors play former spies who are now married and have children.

Their characters are shown fighting a group of men outside a gas station in the clip, with their kids just starting to learn their parents' secret identities.

"Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown," reads an official logline Netflix shared on Tudum.



Back in Action marks 51-year-old Diaz's first movie since 2014's Annie, which also costarred Foxx. The movie began filming in December 2022, when both actors were spotted doing various scenes around London. It's the project during which Foxx, 56, experienced a "medical complication" back in April, halting production.



Foxx was seen filming Back in Action with Diaz for the first time since his medical emergency this month on Jan. 21. A source close to the film's set told PEOPLE that Foxx was "very quiet" while shooting and "just focused on working."



Diaz herself said she "really hate[s] all of the things that were being said about our set at the time," regarding rumors about the production, during her appearance on a December episode of Molly Sims' Lipstick on the Rim podcast.



John Wilson/Netflix Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in Netflix's Back In Action

"You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?' " she said. "Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him, and he's just a professional on every level."

Back in Action also stars Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson. A release date has not yet been announced.



The Netflix teaser also highlights upcoming movies like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver, and Jennifer Lopez's Atlas.



