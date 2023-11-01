Cameron Diaz’s Hands-Free Bag Is Just Like the Trendy Styles We’ve Seen on Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Similar styles, including the Lululemon belt bag, start at $12

Getty Images

Cameron Diaz was thinking smarter, not harder this week.

Spotted in Santa Barbara on October 28, The Other Woman actress, along with her husband Benji Madden, did some Saturday shopping. But instead of just carrying a regular purse on her wrist or shoulder, Diaz wore a black belt bag, which she likely used for her phone and other essentials. This kept her hands free to transport an overflowing shopping bag.

This isn’t surprising, as Diaz and other celebrities have been on a belt bag roll: The star wore the style, also called a fanny pack, earlier this summer for stashing wine cans, while Jessica Alba stepped out with the easy-to-wear style in September. And Kate Hudson, her mom Goldie Hawn, and Camila Cabello were spotted wearing similar versions a few months prior, while Kristen Bell was ahead of the curve, sporting the now-trendy style in 2021.

BACKGRID

Whether you want to bring along necessities like your wallet or recreational finds like wine cans, a belt bag is a good way to go. Keep scrolling to shop styles inspired by the star at Lululemon, Anthropologie, Amazon, and more.

Belt Bags Inspired by Cameron Diaz

Story continues

Related: Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and More Stars Keep Carrying Tote Bags — Get the Look Starting at $15

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Fleece, $39 (Save $19)

lululemon

$58

$39

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

We found this gem of a belt bag buried in Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section. Covered in a brown fleece material that looks like a fuzzy teddy coat or comfy lounge pants, the bag is a quintessential cozy staple that will get you in the fall spirit. Basically a two-in-one style, it can be worn on the hips, like Diaz and Alba, or across your body for something that’s a little more Jennifer Lawrence-inspired. It’s also $19 off, which is major since it’s a newly launched style.

Zorfin Crossbody Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap, $12 (Save 52%)

Amazon

$25

$12

Buy on Amazon

Diaz’s style appears to have more than one zipper, and so does the Zorfin Crossbody Belt Bag. And with that, there are plenty of places to store your things: “[It] held my phone, a few cards, [a] small power bank and charging cord, lip gloss, AirPods, hand sanitizer, eye drops, and keys,” one shopper said. A few others were also able to stash their Kindles in it.

More than half-off, it’s a popular style with more than a thousand positive reviews and one that more than 2,000 customers have bought in the past month, according to Amazon. Join the ranks and get it for $12 now.

By Anthropologie Metallic Puffer Belt Bag

Anthropologie

$58

Buy on Anthropologie

You can also shine bright this fall and winter with a metallic puffer belt bag from Anthropologie or step out in a steeply discounted designer Longchamp one. Or, you can grab this black bag from Herschel Supply Co., or even another Lululemon belt bag or two.

Keep scrolling to shop more belt bags inspired by Cameron Diaz now.

Hedgren Halo Water Repellent Belt Bag

Nordstrom

$60

Buy on Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Nylon Belt Bag, $160 (Save 34%)

Nordstrom Rack

$245

$160

Buy on nordstromrack.com

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

lululemon

$38

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

By Anthropologie Shearling Belt Bag

Anthropologie

$68

Buy on Anthropologie

Lululemon Wunderlust Belt Bag, $39 (Save $19)

lululemon

$58

$39

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Herschel Supply Co. Classic Hip Pack

Revolve

$35

Buy on revolve.com

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap, $16 (Save 33%)

Amazon

$24

$16

Buy on Amazon

Zorfin Belt Bag with Four Zipper Pockets

Amazon

$15

Buy on Amazon

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.